North Deeside Road closed near Cults due to concern for a person

North Deeside Road has been closed near Cults and police and emergency services are attending the scene.

Officers attended a property in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with a concern for a person.

The road has been shut and police and the emergency services remain on scene.

North Deeside Road has been closed by police near School Road in Cults. #ABZTravel https://t.co/hRJ3WCsiTg pic.twitter.com/6Sjysfup4a — Original 106 FM (@originalfm) July 19, 2022

A police spokesman said: “Around 1.40am on Tuesday, July 19, officers attended at a property in North Deeside Road, Aberdeen, in connection with a concern for a person.

“Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed. There is no threat to the wider public.”

