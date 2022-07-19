North Deeside Road closed near Cults due to concern for a person By Lottie Hood July 19, 2022, 8:59 am 0 North Deeside Road has been closed. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up North Deeside Road has been closed near Cults and police and emergency services are attending the scene. Officers attended a property in the early hours of Tuesday in connection with a concern for a person. The road has been shut and police and the emergency services remain on scene. North Deeside Road has been closed by police near School Road in Cults. #ABZTravel https://t.co/hRJ3WCsiTg pic.twitter.com/6Sjysfup4a — Original 106 FM (@originalfm) July 19, 2022 A police spokesman said: “Around 1.40am on Tuesday, July 19, officers attended at a property in North Deeside Road, Aberdeen, in connection with a concern for a person. “Officers are at the scene and the road is currently closed. There is no threat to the wider public.” More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Motorcyclist, 68, suffers ‘life threatening’ injuries after A93 crash in Aberdeenshire Roads melted and firefighters ran out of water when Scotland sizzled during 1976 heatwave Man arrested following incident in Countesswells Four-vehicle crash on the A96 near Nairn