Watch as conservators lift ‘unique’ 19th Century canal boat to first floor of new Aberdeenshire museum home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch as conservators lift ‘unique’ 19th Century canal boat to first floor of new Aberdeenshire museum home

By Craig Munro
July 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 6:40 am
Onlookers watch the boat in mid-air. Picture by Kami Thomson
Onlookers watch the boat in mid-air. Picture by Kami Thomson

A team of three spent 45 minutes pushing the delicate, rusty skeleton of a canal boat through the front doors of Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie, as the temperature outside approached 30C.

Once a display under the stairs had been taken apart with hammer and drill to help with manoeuvring, they constructed a makeshift scaffold to lift the 200kg artefact to the museum’s first floor.

The arrival of this icebreaker in the Aberdeenshire town followed eight months of painstaking conservation at a workshop in Alloa.

It is an unassuming structure, barely noticed for decades as it oxidised in an Aberdeenshire industrial estate. So why was it worth all that effort?

Inverurie canal boat
Bill Struthers of JPS, pictured through the canal icebreaker. Picture by Kami Thomson

When it opens later this year, the boat – believed to be between 150 and 200 years old – will act as a starting point and linchpin for a new exhibition telling the full story of industry in the area.

The museum will use it to represent the start of a domino effect that ended with the creation of Inverurie’s famous Loco Works, where the Heritage Centre is now based.

Though it lasted barely 50 years before it was replaced by the railway, the Aberdeenshire Canal was instrumental in the growth of quarrying, whisky manufacturing and papermaking across Garioch.

Inverurie canal boat
Christopher Struthers of JPS pulls the boat up to the first floor of Garioch Heritage Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson

Visitors to the exhibition will begin at the five-metre-long boat structure, which was once heaved from side to side to break through the ice that formed on the canal and allow travellers to continue their journey between Port Elphinstone and Aberdeen Harbour.

It is likely to be the last canal icebreaker from that period still in existence.

A map showing the route of Aberdeenshire Canal. Supplied by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media

The visitors will then work their way through exhibits showing how the region was subsequently transformed by the arrival of each different industry, culminating in a stunning model of the Loco Works built by local man Charlie Milne.

Charlie, who had various jobs at the works between the late 1940s and its closure in 1969, was at the centre to witness the arrival of the canal boat.

He said it was the first time he had seen it for 70 years, since he played in it with his childhood friends – completely unaware of its history.

Inverurie canal boat
The metallic skeleton of the icebreaker safely on the centre’s first floor. Picture by Kami Thomson

“There was more of it at that time, there was stuff on the side,” he said.

“But it’s amazing how well it’s done sat outside.”

The project was conceived and coordinated by the centre’s Joan Bruce, and largely funded by a man who generously donated a five-figure sum as a legacy for his late wife.

Conservation specialists JPS, a family company consisting of just three men, put in the graft to ensure future generations would be able to appreciate the boat’s story.

Inverurie canal boat
Joan Bruce of the heritage centre with Jason Struthers of JPS. Picture by Kami Thomson

Boss Jason Struthers, who has also recently been working on restoring windows at Aberdeen Train Station, said: “What’s been quite cool sometimes with the kind of jobs we’ve done for people in the past, is when you stand back and you’re just a tourist. You’re just a guest.

“And you watch people, you stand next to people looking at it and you think, I put that in there. That was me.”

He added: “Who can put on their CV that they’ve worked on an icebreaking canal boat? I’m not sure anyone else has done one of these.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]