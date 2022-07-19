Obituary: Aberdeen police officer Kenneth Raitt went from life in Holburn Street to dining on royal yacht

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Aberdeen police officer Kenneth Raitt went from life in Holburn Street to dining on royal yacht

By Chris Ferguson
July 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Kenneth Raitt.
Kenneth Raitt.

Kenneth Raitt began his life in a first-floor flat in Holburn Street, Aberdeen, but went on to enjoy royal connections throughout his life.

He received his Scouts’ Queen’s Badge in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, breakfasted on the Royal Yacht Britannia during his police career, and played pipes in front of the royals at Braemar gatherings.

Kenneth, who has died aged 83, had also been a Kirk elder for 50 years, a bowler, gardener and a frequent visitor to Mannofield Cricket Club.

He was born in February 1939 at 323 Holburn Street, the only child of Margaret and Alex Raitt.

Education

Kenneth, known as Ken, started his education at Holburn Street School but after the building was damaged in a fire, he transferred to Broomhill Primary School where he was part of the school football team and learned to play the fiddle.

He often spoke of his 70-year association with Broomhill school, which his five grandchildren also attended.

A member of the 23rd Aberdeen Scouts, Ken attended Sunday School and then Bible Class at Holburn West Church.

He completed his secondary education at Ruthrieston before starting work in a fish merchant’s office, and taking evening classes in book-keeping.

Military

In 1958 Ken began his two years’ National Service at Kinloss where he was a member of the pipe band and played at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

On his return to Aberdeen he joined the city police force in June 1960 and played in its pipe band, including at Braemar games.

He had met his future wife, Sheila, before he had left for National Service and the couple married at Hilton High Church in 1964.

Kenneth and Sheila Raitt.

They went on to have Duncan and Viv but sadly, their middle child, Lindsay, was stillborn.

After working on district duties, Ken transferred to plain clothes work with the CID between 1964 and 1972.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1976 and worked in the information room for five years.

Sheila and Kenneth.

After four more years of divisional duties, Ken was promoted to inspector in 1985.

His final posting, which included managing the dive team, was as inspector in the harbour unit which one morning saw him having breakfast on the royal yacht.

Ken retired in May, 1990 and went on to hold a number of jobs including as a patient transport driver and sheriff officer duties.

He was involved in a number of charity efforts, the greatest being when he and Sheila fundraised in memory of her brother, Colin, who died of leukaemia in 1979.

Mr Raitt with his grandson, police officer Euan Milne.

Sheila died in 2014, which was a huge loss for Ken, but thanks to his immediate family, friends and organisations such as Probus, the Retired Police Officers’ Association and the RAF Association, he remained busy into his 80s.

Kenneth’s daughter Viv is married to Graham Milne who served with Grampian Police and Police Scotland between 1990 and 2020 and the couple’s son, Euan, is a police officer serving in Aberdeen.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

