Obituary: Aberdeen police officer Kenneth Raitt went from life in Holburn Street to dining on royal yacht

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kenneth Raitt began his life in a first-floor flat in Holburn Street, Aberdeen, but went on to enjoy royal connections throughout his life.

He received his Scouts’ Queen’s Badge in a ceremony at Windsor Castle, breakfasted on the Royal Yacht Britannia during his police career, and played pipes in front of the royals at Braemar gatherings.

Kenneth, who has died aged 83, had also been a Kirk elder for 50 years, a bowler, gardener and a frequent visitor to Mannofield Cricket Club.

He was born in February 1939 at 323 Holburn Street, the only child of Margaret and Alex Raitt.

Education

Kenneth, known as Ken, started his education at Holburn Street School but after the building was damaged in a fire, he transferred to Broomhill Primary School where he was part of the school football team and learned to play the fiddle.

He often spoke of his 70-year association with Broomhill school, which his five grandchildren also attended.

A member of the 23rd Aberdeen Scouts, Ken attended Sunday School and then Bible Class at Holburn West Church.

He completed his secondary education at Ruthrieston before starting work in a fish merchant’s office, and taking evening classes in book-keeping.

Military

In 1958 Ken began his two years’ National Service at Kinloss where he was a member of the pipe band and played at the Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

On his return to Aberdeen he joined the city police force in June 1960 and played in its pipe band, including at Braemar games.

He had met his future wife, Sheila, before he had left for National Service and the couple married at Hilton High Church in 1964.

They went on to have Duncan and Viv but sadly, their middle child, Lindsay, was stillborn.

After working on district duties, Ken transferred to plain clothes work with the CID between 1964 and 1972.

He was promoted to sergeant in 1976 and worked in the information room for five years.

After four more years of divisional duties, Ken was promoted to inspector in 1985.

His final posting, which included managing the dive team, was as inspector in the harbour unit which one morning saw him having breakfast on the royal yacht.

Ken retired in May, 1990 and went on to hold a number of jobs including as a patient transport driver and sheriff officer duties.

He was involved in a number of charity efforts, the greatest being when he and Sheila fundraised in memory of her brother, Colin, who died of leukaemia in 1979.

Sheila died in 2014, which was a huge loss for Ken, but thanks to his immediate family, friends and organisations such as Probus, the Retired Police Officers’ Association and the RAF Association, he remained busy into his 80s.

Kenneth’s daughter Viv is married to Graham Milne who served with Grampian Police and Police Scotland between 1990 and 2020 and the couple’s son, Euan, is a police officer serving in Aberdeen.

You can read the family’s announcement here.