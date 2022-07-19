ScotRail’s full timetable returns tomorrow – but there’s still ‘significant’ risk of further disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 700 additional trains will be back on track from tomorrow as ScotRail reintroduces its full timetable.

It follows several “challenging” months of major disruption to travel across the country due to an ongoing pay dispute between the rail operator and drivers’ union Aslef.

A temporary timetable with significantly reduced services was introduced on May 23 as a high number of drivers refused to work overtime or on rest days.

RMT and Aslef strikes caused even further disruption, with all trains across Scotland at a standstill for days.

While the dispute with RMT remains unresolved, all services are expected to return to normal from tomorrow after Aslef union members voted to accept an improved pay deal.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce welcomed the announcement, however, raised concerns about the economic damage caused to businesses in the last few months.

Significant risk of further disruption

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy adviser Fergus Mutch stressed the need for more investment in infrastructure to ensure national railways are more resilient during this “fragile period of recovery”.

He said: “Our members will be very pleased indeed that ScotRail services will return to normal tomorrow.

“This has been a lengthy, challenging couple of months for business — with many passengers deciding to forego the hassle of travelling by train for work.

“North-east businesses need to be connected to the rest of the country and to the rest of the world and, as we enter the summer months, we want to make it as smooth as possible for people coming here to visit the region.

“There remains, however, a significant risk of further disruption to services this summer with Network Rail and the RMT’s dispute as of yet unresolved. Again, we urge them to get round the table to strike a deal, in the best interests of business and passengers.”