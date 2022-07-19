ScotRail’s full timetable returns tomorrow – but there’s still ‘significant’ risk of further disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ScotRail’s full timetable returns tomorrow – but there’s still ‘significant’ risk of further disruption

By Denny Andonova
July 19, 2022, 5:19 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 7:02 pm
ScotRail's full timetable will be restored from tomorrow.
More than 700 additional trains will be back on track from tomorrow as ScotRail reintroduces its full timetable.

It follows several “challenging” months of major disruption to travel across the country due to an ongoing pay dispute between the rail operator and drivers’ union Aslef.

A temporary timetable with significantly reduced services was introduced on May 23 as a high number of drivers refused to work overtime or on rest days.

RMT and Aslef strikes caused even further disruption, with all trains across Scotland at a standstill for days.

While the dispute with RMT remains unresolved, all services are expected to return to normal from tomorrow after Aslef union members voted to accept an improved pay deal.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce welcomed the announcement, however, raised concerns about the economic damage caused to businesses in the last few months.

Aberdeen train station was left a ghost town during strike actions. Image supplied by Chris Cromar/DC Thomson

Significant risk of further disruption

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce policy adviser Fergus Mutch stressed the need for more investment in infrastructure to ensure national railways are more resilient during this “fragile period of recovery”.

He said: “Our members will be very pleased indeed that ScotRail services will return to normal tomorrow.

“This has been a lengthy, challenging couple of months for business — with many passengers deciding to forego the hassle of travelling by train for work.

“North-east businesses need to be connected to the rest of the country and to the rest of the world and, as we enter the summer months, we want to make it as smooth as possible for people coming here to visit the region.

“There remains, however, a significant risk of further disruption to services this summer with Network Rail and the RMT’s dispute as of yet unresolved. Again, we urge them to get round the table to strike a deal, in the best interests of business and passengers.”

