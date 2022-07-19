Hottest EVER day in Scotland – but here comes the rain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After days of record-breaking temperatures that had scores of people flocking to beaches and craving ice cream, the weather is set to turn.

The Met Office confirmed today is the hottest day in Scotland in history, with a record high of 34.8C set in the Borders.

It came just a day after temperatures soared across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, with the mercury climbing to 31.3C in Aboyne, breaking the previous high of 30.1C.

Other areas such as Aviemore, Braemar and Aberdeen all enjoyed temperatures in the high 20Cs.

Here’s a list of the hottest temperatures from across the north and north-east:

Aboyne – 31.8C

Aviemore – 28.6C

Lentran (Inverness) – 28.1C

Kinloss (Forres) – 25.2C

Aberdeen – 26.9C

Lossiemouth – 24.1C

Tulloch Bridge – 26.3C

Inverbervie – 28.6C

Fyvie Castle – 28.9C

Braemar – 29C

Any time the sun is out, crowds of people gather to soak up the rays like at Loch Morlich, where hundreds gathered on both days.

It was so hot that signs were put up asking people not to light a barbecue or fire due to the scorching temperatures.

However, as the country recovers with ample amounts of after-sun, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse, perhaps providing people relief from the sweltering heat.

Developing showers and thunderstorms over the next few hours are likely to lead to brief periods of heavy rain. frequent lightning, and a small chance of strong wind gusts ⛈️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/kTxte3gELw — Met Office – Scotland (@metofficeScot) July 19, 2022

The Met Office are now forecasting thunderstorms and strong winds for the next few days with the north and north-east.

Amber warnings for thunder have been issued for southern Scotland, however the north is expected to avoid the worst of it.

Temperatures will remain high, but the sun won’t be out and will likely be hidden by grey clouds. Wick and Inverness are expected to get some rain.

From the forecast, it is likely for much of the north-west coast to experience rain and lightning.