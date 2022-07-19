Hottest EVER day in Scotland – but here comes the rain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hottest EVER day in Scotland – but here comes the rain

By Ross Hempseed
July 19, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: July 19, 2022, 8:49 pm
Loch Morlich was packed with people enjoying the summer sun on Tuesday. Picture by Sandy McCook.
After days of record-breaking temperatures that had scores of people flocking to beaches and craving ice cream, the weather is set to turn.

The Met Office confirmed today is the hottest day in Scotland in history, with a record high of 34.8C set in the Borders.

It came just a day after temperatures soared across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands, with the mercury climbing to 31.3C in Aboyne, breaking the previous high of 30.1C.

Other areas such as Aviemore, Braemar and Aberdeen all enjoyed temperatures in the high 20Cs.

Crowds gathered on Aberdeen beach to enjoy the good weather while it lasts. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Here’s a list of the hottest temperatures from across the north and north-east:

  • Aboyne – 31.8C
  • Aviemore – 28.6C
  • Lentran (Inverness) – 28.1C
  • Kinloss (Forres) – 25.2C
  • Aberdeen – 26.9C
  • Lossiemouth – 24.1C
  • Tulloch Bridge – 26.3C
  • Inverbervie – 28.6C
  • Fyvie Castle – 28.9C
  • Braemar – 29C

Any time the sun is out, crowds of people gather to soak up the rays like at Loch Morlich, where hundreds gathered on both days.

It was so hot that signs were put up asking people not to light a barbecue or fire due to the scorching temperatures.

However, as the country recovers with ample amounts of after-sun, the weather is set to take a turn for the worse, perhaps providing people relief from the sweltering heat.

The Met Office are now forecasting thunderstorms and strong winds for the next few days with the north and north-east.

Amber warnings for thunder have been issued for southern Scotland, however the north is expected to avoid the worst of it.

Temperatures will remain high, but the sun won’t be out and will likely be hidden by grey clouds. Wick and Inverness are expected to get some rain.

From the forecast, it is likely for much of the north-west coast to experience rain and lightning.

People enjoying cooling off in the River Dee at Potarch as temperatures soar across Aberdeenshire. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Queues outside Stonehaven swimming pool as temperatures soar in Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Children enjoy the cool waters at Stonehaven swimming pool. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Temperatures at Loch Morlich reached highs of 27C. Picture by Sandy McCook.

[[title]]

[[text]]

