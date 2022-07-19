Families enjoy cooling off in River Dee as Aboyne temperatures hit 31C

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Families enjoy cooling off in River Dee as Aboyne temperatures hit 31C

By Lauren Taylor
July 19, 2022, 9:07 pm
Fergus Leece, 11, enjoyed splashing around the River Dee. Picture by Wullie Marr.
The smoky scent of BBQs lingered in the air alongside the gleeful sound of children splashing around in the River Dee as temperatures soared to around 31C in Aboyne.

The pebbled shores of the River Dee in Aboyne were scattered with groups of people trying to find a shady spot to cool down.

Temperatures in the Deeside village reached around 31C, after hitting record highs of 31.3C yesterday – the previous record being 30.1C in 2018.

Locals and visitors flocked to the water to escape the scorching heat, while some remained on the playing fields, basking in the sun.

Families enjoyed cooling down in the water as temperatures reached around 31C. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Maureen Andrews, 68, and Trudy Duncan, 92, both from Aberdeen, travelled to Aboyne just for a day trip.

The pair managed to find some shade under a tree and were enjoying the shelter – with both commenting the day was much hotter than they’ve experienced.

Dennis and Sheila Lumsden from Aberdeen visit the area regularly and the couple both said they have not experienced temperatures like this before.

The pair are both newly retired and have been enjoying relaxing in the heatwave when they’ve not been dogsitting.

Mrs Lumsden, 64, said: “We often come here or up to Glen Tanar, but it’s too hot for Glen Tanar today. But we do enjoy it.”

Mr Lumsden, 65, laughed saying: “It is a bit hot today, but we were in Greece a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve got used to it.”

Dogs were also enjoying paddling in the river to cool down. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

‘It’s just so hot’

Down by the river, families could be seen swimming and playing in the water as dogs splashed around happily cooling off.

Tracey Giles and Tom Kellett, both from Aboyne, have been visiting the spot by the bridge every second day recently.

Locals, Tom Kellett and Tracey Giles enjoy coming down to the river for some “repsite”. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Mr Kellett, who works as an ecologist, explained the recent temperatures have been the hottest he has experienced in the village.

The 44-year-old added: “We just took some respite down here today, just to relax.”

Miss Giles, 50, agreed the spot by the river is a nice place to relax and the

The hospitality receptionist commented: “I’m from Aberdeen, but I’ve been in Aboyne for two years now and this is the hottest it’s been.

“It’s just so hot.”

Richard Leece, from Westhill, visited the village with his family to enjoy the sunny day but had come down to the river to “try to escape the heat a little”.

The 45-year-old works as a nursing lecturer at RGU, and said this was the last week of his holidays so is taking the opportunity to really enjoy the warm weather.

He said: “It’s alright, but it’s just a bit too much for me now, and it’s too hot for the dog.”

Families enjoyed the cool and shaded spot by the bridge. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Simone Rau, 50, and Stefen Schibli, 32, from Zurich, Switzerland, just arrived in Aberdeenshire this afternoon.

The pair plan to stay in the area for a week before driving back to Switzerland with their dog.

Miss Rau who works as a beautician said: “We are lucky, I think, because it’s usually not this temperature here.

“So we are enjoying it.”

Mr Schibli, a teacher, said: “We don’t know Aboyne yet, we just arrived an hour ago but we are enjoying it so far.”

