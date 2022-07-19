Families enjoy cooling off in River Dee as Aboyne temperatures hit 31C

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The smoky scent of BBQs lingered in the air alongside the gleeful sound of children splashing around in the River Dee as temperatures soared to around 31C in Aboyne.

The pebbled shores of the River Dee in Aboyne were scattered with groups of people trying to find a shady spot to cool down.

Temperatures in the Deeside village reached around 31C, after hitting record highs of 31.3C yesterday – the previous record being 30.1C in 2018.

Locals and visitors flocked to the water to escape the scorching heat, while some remained on the playing fields, basking in the sun.

Maureen Andrews, 68, and Trudy Duncan, 92, both from Aberdeen, travelled to Aboyne just for a day trip.

The pair managed to find some shade under a tree and were enjoying the shelter – with both commenting the day was much hotter than they’ve experienced.

Dennis and Sheila Lumsden from Aberdeen visit the area regularly and the couple both said they have not experienced temperatures like this before.

The pair are both newly retired and have been enjoying relaxing in the heatwave when they’ve not been dogsitting.

Mrs Lumsden, 64, said: “We often come here or up to Glen Tanar, but it’s too hot for Glen Tanar today. But we do enjoy it.”

Mr Lumsden, 65, laughed saying: “It is a bit hot today, but we were in Greece a couple of weeks ago, so we’ve got used to it.”

‘It’s just so hot’

Down by the river, families could be seen swimming and playing in the water as dogs splashed around happily cooling off.

Tracey Giles and Tom Kellett, both from Aboyne, have been visiting the spot by the bridge every second day recently.

Mr Kellett, who works as an ecologist, explained the recent temperatures have been the hottest he has experienced in the village.

The 44-year-old added: “We just took some respite down here today, just to relax.”

Miss Giles, 50, agreed the spot by the river is a nice place to relax and the

The hospitality receptionist commented: “I’m from Aberdeen, but I’ve been in Aboyne for two years now and this is the hottest it’s been.

“It’s just so hot.”

Richard Leece, from Westhill, visited the village with his family to enjoy the sunny day but had come down to the river to “try to escape the heat a little”.

The 45-year-old works as a nursing lecturer at RGU, and said this was the last week of his holidays so is taking the opportunity to really enjoy the warm weather.

He said: “It’s alright, but it’s just a bit too much for me now, and it’s too hot for the dog.”

Simone Rau, 50, and Stefen Schibli, 32, from Zurich, Switzerland, just arrived in Aberdeenshire this afternoon.

The pair plan to stay in the area for a week before driving back to Switzerland with their dog.

Miss Rau who works as a beautician said: “We are lucky, I think, because it’s usually not this temperature here.

“So we are enjoying it.”

Mr Schibli, a teacher, said: “We don’t know Aboyne yet, we just arrived an hour ago but we are enjoying it so far.”