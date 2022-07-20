More than £10,000 of damage caused to light aircraft in Banff and golf buggies stolen in Keith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than £10,000 of damage has been caused to a light aircraft in Aberdeenshire.

It is believed the damage was caused between July 11 and 14 at Boyndie airfield, near Banff.

The damage is believed to be in the region of £10,000 to £15,000 – a “significant loss” for the owner.

Officers in Banff are asking for anyone with information relating to damage caused to the light aircraft to contact them.

Inquiry officer, Constable Greig, said: “Damage in the region of £10,000 to £15,000 was caused to an aircraft.

“This is a significant loss to the owner and I would urge anyone with any information relating to the crime to come forward. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area?”

Golf buggies stolen in Keith

Police in Keith, Moray are also appealing for information after two golf buggies were stolen from Keith Golf Club.

The theft happened on Monday, July 18 in the early morning.

Officers have since recovered the vehicles but are appealing for information or CCTV footage – particularly for anyone in the area of Nelson Terrace.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact police on 101 or using the contact form. There is also the option to report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.