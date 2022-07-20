More than £10,000 of damage caused to light aircraft in Banff and golf buggies stolen in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than £10,000 of damage caused to light aircraft in Banff and golf buggies stolen in Keith

By Lottie Hood
July 20, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 11:40 am
Officers in Banff are appealing for information following the damage.

More than £10,000 of damage has been caused to a light aircraft in Aberdeenshire.

It is believed the damage was caused between July 11 and 14 at Boyndie airfield, near Banff.

The damage is believed to be in the region of £10,000 to £15,000 – a “significant loss” for the owner.

Officers in Banff are asking for anyone with information relating to damage caused to the light aircraft to contact them.

Inquiry officer, Constable Greig, said: “Damage in the region of £10,000 to £15,000 was caused to an aircraft.

“This is a significant loss to the owner and I would urge anyone with any information relating to the crime to come forward. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area?”

Golf buggies stolen in Keith

Police in Keith, Moray are also appealing for information after two golf buggies were stolen from Keith Golf Club.

The theft happened on Monday, July 18 in the early morning.

Officers have since recovered the vehicles but are appealing for information or CCTV footage – particularly for anyone in the area of Nelson Terrace.

Anyone with information on either incident can contact police on 101 or using the contact form. There is also the option to report anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

