‘Significant reduction’ of bird flu reported after 1,000 dead birds removed from Aberdeenshire coastlines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Significant reduction’ of bird flu reported after 1,000 dead birds removed from Aberdeenshire coastlines

By Lottie Hood
July 20, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: July 20, 2022, 11:11 am
Dead birds being cleared from Aberdeenshire beach.
Over 1,000 birds have been cleared from north-east coastlines this month. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Cases of bird flu are reportedly decreasing after clean up crews have removed more than 1,000 bird carcasses from Aberdeenshire shorelines.

Teams led by Aberdeenshire Council’s landscape services section and supported by volunteers, have been removing dead birds from north-east coasts since the beginning of July.

The “major co-ordinated approach” appears to have led to a marked decrease in reported cases of avian influenza.

Shorelines cleared include sites from St Cyrus through areas such as Stonehaven, Newburgh, Cruden Bay and Macduff.

Teams have been working hard throughout July to remove dead birds from Aberdeenshire beaches. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

More than 1,000 birds have now been collected and disposed of, with over 120 birds removed from Cruden bay in just one day.  

Aberdeenshire Council has thanked those carrying out the “unpleasant yet critical task” and those in communities whose reporting has helped aid the response.

Aberdeenshire beaches remain safe

With the recent warm weather affecting the north-east, the public are reminded that beaches remain safe to enjoy and threat of transmissions to humans is still very low.

Gordon Buchanan, protective services manager, said: “On behalf of Aberdeenshire Council, I would like to thank all our teams for their rapid and efficient response, and particularly to all those frontline personnel who have done a tremendous job under very challenging circumstances clearing our beaches of these dead seabirds.

“Although we are now seeing a distinct reduction in the number of reported sightings, there are still some birds being washed up along our coastline.

“We will remain vigilant over the weeks and months to come and will respond to further sightings, but for now we have ensured that our beaches remain relatively clear and safe for everyone to enjoy this summer.”

During this time, NatureScot is asking the public to behave responsibly by following safety advice and to avoid walking through seabird colonies. This is to allow colonies the best chance of survival and recovery.

Sightings of groups of 10 or more birds should still be reported using the dedicated phoneline on 01467 537444.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]