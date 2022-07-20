Man, 56, pronounced dead after being found in car on Aberdeenshire road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being found unresponsive in his vehicle on an Aberdeenshire road.

The 56-year-old was discovered in his car on the B9119 near Ballater by officers on Tuesday, July 19.

Police arrived on the scene at around 8.40pm after they received reports of concern.

The man was announced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

The A93 Dinnet to Burn O’Vat Road was closed following the incident and was reopened around 2am.

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and police have said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, July 19, officers responding to a report of a concern for a person found an unresponsive man in a vehicle on the B9119 near the A93, Ballater.

“The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed until around 2am.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”