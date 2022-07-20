Man, 56, pronounced dead after being found in car on Aberdeenshire road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 56, pronounced dead after being found in car on Aberdeenshire road

By Lottie Hood
July 20, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 1:16 pm
The man was found on the B9119 near Ballater. Supplied by Google Maps.
A man has died after being found unresponsive in his vehicle on an Aberdeenshire road.

The 56-year-old was discovered in his car on the B9119 near Ballater by officers on Tuesday, July 19.

Police arrived on the scene at around 8.40pm after they received reports of concern.

The man was announced dead at the scene shortly thereafter.

The A93 Dinnet to Burn O’Vat Road was closed following the incident and was reopened around 2am.

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and police have said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, July 19, officers responding to a report of a concern for a person found an unresponsive man in a vehicle on the B9119 near the A93, Ballater.

“The 56-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed until around 2am.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

