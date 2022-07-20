Elvis superfan with support needs to host ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ showcase event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire man who is a huge Elvis Presley fan will star in a special online performance next week.

Paul Nicoll will star alongside world-renowned Elvis tribute artist Bob Morris at the event on Tuesday.

Inspired by the recent release of Baz Luhrman’s new Elvis biopic, the pair will embrace their love of The King by performing his classic hits, and encouraging others to sing along and join in the experience.

Mr Nicoll, who receives support from social care charity Community Integrated Care in Aberdeen, will perform live via www.what-to-do.co.uk – an online activity platform created by the charity.

Their performance will be held at 6.30pm on Tuesday, exclusively for those who have care and support needs.

Mr Nicoll regularly performs as Elvis at Create Aberdeen, a community organisation for adults who have support needs.

He has also recently raised £2,000 for Cancer Research by paying tribute to the rock ‘n’ roll legend in front of 3,000 people at Aberdeen’s Altens Hotel.

He said: “I’ve been performing as Elvis since I was seven years-old. Before that, I always remember my grandma singing Love Me Tender to her when I sat on her knee.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic and so excited for this online concert. I love becoming Elvis and dressing up like him. I’ve got the white jumpsuit, the ring and the gold medallion. I can’t wait.”

Mr Morris added: “I am really pleased to be performing for Community Integrated Care and people who access social care.

“I’ve seen all of the amazing work that the charity does, especially over the last few years battling the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s an absolute pleasure to put on this show for them.”