Rotary club raises thousands for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance at annual event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rotary club raises thousands for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance at annual event

By Ellie Milne
July 20, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 7:33 pm
Ewan Littlejohn, pilot Pete Winn, Howard Hughes, Claire Allan, Bill Duncan and George Ross. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Ewan Littlejohn, pilot Pete Winn, Howard Hughes, Claire Allan, Bill Duncan and George Ross. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeenshire rotary club has donated thousands of pounds to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

The Rotary Club of Inverurie raised £7,500 for the charity at a recent event and handed over the donation during a visit to the Aberdeen hangar on Wednesday.

Members, including president Bill Duncan and George Ross, met pilots and paramedics during a tour to find out about their vital life-saving work.

Howard Hughes, from the rotary club, said: “About a dozen of us visited today and found out that SCAA totally relies on charity donations.

“They get no help from the government, not a dime. This was a shock to everyone.

Howard Hughes from the Rotary Club of Inverurie. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The pilots and medical staff are all very experienced people, who have to turn their hands to many things and get to the places others can’t get to. When you speak to the people involved, you see the level of commitment. It’s fantastic.

“It was interesting to learn how things are prioritised and how they save lives when speed is of the essence.

“We hope to support them more in the future, especially after seeing how they work firsthand.”

Claire Allan, Ewan Littlejohn and Rotary Club President Bill Duncan who handed over the money. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Reliant on community support

The rotary club’s decision to support SCAA stemmed from some of their past work in the Inverurie area – including a hillwalker’s rescue on Bennachie two years ago.

Former president Ian Mathers had also shared that some of his friends had been in a situation which involved an air ambulance call-out.

“It’s a very good charity to support that local people are benefiting from,” Mr Hughes said.

“We’re fortunate to have an air ambulance stationed in Aberdeen that covers the north. Huge distances are involved.

“Now we have seen the scale of the operation as well, and know they are totally reliant on support from the community – the people of Scotland, as it says on the helicopter – we want to encourage others to support too.”

The Rotary Club of Inverurie visited the SCAA hangar in Aberdeen for a tour on Wednesday. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The money donated to SCAA today was raised at the rotary club’s Wag of Wags Dinner 2022, which was held at the Lochter Activity Centre in Oldmeldrum in April.

The Wags must entertain the crowd for 12 minutes with a talk on their subject of choice.

The event runs on a four-year cycle with all the winners competing against each other in the fifth year to become the Wag of Wags.

This year’s winner was the “exceptionally funny” Debbie Leslie, from Inverurie, who received the most votes in the secret ballot for her chosen topic: “There’s nae luck aboot this hoose, there’s nae luck ava”.

“It’s always a good night, it’s a wonderful event,” Mr Hughes added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]