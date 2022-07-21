‘A long and very fruitful life’: Buchan woman celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A long and very fruitful life’: Buchan woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Chris Cromar
July 21, 2022, 12:54 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 1:46 pm
Betty Chapman had a birthday celebration with family and guests in Strichen. Picture by Kath Flannery
Betty Chapman had a birthday celebration with family and guests in Strichen. Picture by Kath Flannery

A Strichen woman has celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her family.

Elizabeth Chapman, better known as Betty, became a centenarian yesterday and received a visit from Aberdeenshire’s Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson and local councillor Anne Simpson.

As well as this, she received her 100th birthday card from the Queen, something that she was “very much looking forward to”.

Mrs Chapman has five children, Caroline, Peter, Derek, Robert and Sheila respectively. Her husband Peter died in 1986.

Son Peter – former MSP and Aberdeenshire councillor, described his mum’s 100th  birthday as a “milestone”.

Spent most of her life on family farm

Now living at Culsh House in New Deer, Mrs Chapman spent most of her life on the family farm at Cockmuir near Strichen.

After getting married, it was here where she and her husband settled just after World War II in 1946.

The couple started out selling eggs from their farm, delivering them locally.

Betty Chapman celebrated her centenary surrounded by her family and a visit from Lord Lieutenant Sandy Manson and Cllr Anne Simpson. Picture: Kath Flannery

Mr Chapman said: “Mum and Dad used to go out with a wee van and they would go out and deliver eggs into Fraserburgh and Peterhead initially, and then it gradually spread from there and we went into Aberdeen.”The business really took off in 1963, when they purchased a battery cage unit for 3,000 hens, which kickstarted it to a new level.

Farmlay Eggs is now run by Mrs Chapman’s son Robert and is one of Scotland’s biggest egg producers, producing nearly three million a year.

With the “business grown out of all recognition”, Mr Chapman said his parents were “instrumental in starting it up”, with his mum involved in the company for a “long number of years” doing various roles.

Stopped driving at 90

Mrs Chapman only stopped driving when she was aged 90 and was involved in the church and local “rural”.

It was only nine months ago that she moved off the farm at Cockmuir and into the care home in New Deer.

However, she has plenty of visitors, as most of her children live nearby, with Caroline living in Ellon. Derek lives further afield in the Borders.

Mr Chapman said his mum “still knows what’s going on” and that when the family visits, she “loves” to play cards.

‘It’s been a long and very fruitful life’

An avid reader of The Press and Journal, she has been reading the newspaper for the past 70 to 80 years and still gets it delivered daily.

Mr Chapman described her as a “real fan”, adding: “She always got the paper delivered when she stayed in the house at Cockmuir and she was absolutely certain when she moved into Culsh House that she gets the paper there as well.

“She definitely spends a good bit of her day reading the P&J.”

After reaching 100 years, Mr Chapman said: “She’s always done very well, it’s been a long and very fruitful life.”

