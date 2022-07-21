Motorbiker and passenger taken to hospital following Peterhead crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men were taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorbike and car in Peterhead.

Police responded to reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on West Road at about 9pm on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old rider of the motorbike and his 19-year-old passenger were both taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known but the driver of the car was not injured.

A stretch of the road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and reopened at around 11.30pm.

The area would have been busy at the time, with people heading home from Scottish Week’s Red Arrows display at the Lido.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, and police appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on West Road, Peterhead around 9pm on Wednesday July 20.

“The 28-year-old male rider of the motorbike and the 19-year-old male passenger were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.

“The driver of the car was not injured.”