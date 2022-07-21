Cast your vote: Four local parks in running to be named UK’s favourite

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A beloved Aberdeen park is one of four in the north of Scotland to be in the running to be named the UK’s favourite.

Seaton Park – known for its colourful blooms, fountain and the iconic train in the play area – has been shortlisted for the UK Favourite Parks 2022 accolade.

Organised by Field in Trust, the competition looks for green spaces that have special places in the heart of a community.

Also on the shortlist is Gordon Park in Ellon, Aden Country Park in Mintlaw and Drakies Park in Inverness.

Members of the public are now being urged to vote for their choice.

Seaton Park

Seaton Park, just off King Street in Aberdeen, is on the banks of the River Don.

Visitors can admire the spring and summer flower beds and rose garden, which sit in the shadow of St Machar’s Cathedral.

There’s also the Wallace Tower, and a short walk along the River Don leads to the 13th century Brig o’Balgownie.

For the youngsters, there is also a great play area – starring Mr Therm, a former steam engine which has become a firm favourite over the years.

Gordon Park, Ellon

Gordon Park is used for all sorts of activities, from cricket, tennis and football to gala days and firework displays.

It celebrated its centenary in 2007.

The 13-acre park, by the River Ythan, has an all weather court, artificial cricket wicket, play areas and a tarred all abilities path network.

Plans are also currently in the pipeline for a skatepark.

It has been nominated after being hailed as a “pleasant, peaceful area” and beneficial to locals’ mental health over the last few years.

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw

Aden Country Park is loved by visitors of all ages, and has already been recognised as one of Scotland’s best green spaces with a prestigious Green Flag award for its use of green space and facilities.

The 230-acre park features a lake, play area, barbecue spots, walks and trails and plenty of space for running around.

It is also home to Aberdeenshire Farming Museum – a regular school trip for many local youngsters.

Earlier this month, the hugely popular Wild About Aden event was held – attracting scores of families with a range of free events.

Aden Country Park has enjoyed an influx of wildlife over the last couple of years, with areas left to go wild during lockdown.

Drakies Park, Inverness

Drakies Park in Inverness provides children with a large open space to play and for people to walk their dogs.

The space also offers covered picnic and respite areas for residents, with the Mill Burn running through the northern part of the park.

Cyclists are often seen travelling through the area moving from the newly-built Western Inshes estate to the east and the shops and retail park on the other side.

However the park may be in danger with the proposed Inner Moray Firth Local Development plan, which would see some greenspace be redeveloped into housing.