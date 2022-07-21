Peterhead park reopens with new security measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Peterhead park reopens with new security measures

By Denny Andonova
July 21, 2022, 6:51 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 9:02 pm
Pact speaks out about the vandalism to Victoria Park. Supplied by Pact.
A Peterhead park has reopened after vandals caused thousands of pounds-worth of damage.

Victoria Park had been closed since June for safety reasons after “mindless culprits” destroyed equipment and created mess at the newly-opened green space.

The £1million project was first launched in 2020 to create an inclusive safe place for residents.

The park contains a sensory garden, playpark, picnic area and outdoor adult gym equipment all in one location.

But shortly after it first opened, members of the Peterhead Area Community Trust (Pact), who initiated the plans, were “heartbroken” to see the park vandalised.

Graeme Mackie, vice-chairman of Pact, is frustrated at the continuous vandalism at Victoria Park. Picture by Graeme Mackie.

Broken glass and litter were left strewn across the lawn in a spate of incidents, while several fences and picnic benches, as well as various items from the outdoor gym, were destroyed.

Graeme Mackie, Pact vice-chairman, said: “I just don’t understand why they would want to destroy a community facility that was created at the heart of Peterhead for them.

“It’s their own park they’ve destroyed, so they are actually spoiling it for themselves.

“If we carry on using our funding to repair what has been done in phase one of the project, we can’t focus on pushing phase two, which is predominantly for older kids.”

‘Deter vandals’

As well as repairing the damage, believed to be worth £10,000, volunteers have installed additional security measures to preserve the park.

Entrance areas at Victoria Road and Morrisons have been equipped with pedestrian barriers, while new bin lids have been installed to stop gulls from scattering litter.

Wooden fencing at the supermarket’s open area has also been painted with anti-vandal and anti-climb paint in efforts to prevent further incidents of vandalism.

Volunteers are in talks with Aberdeenshire Council to install CCTV cameras and plan to increase community patrols in the area to deter vandals from causing damage.

We are delighted to announce that Victoria Community Park will be re-opened today, Tuesday at 1pm.Entrance / Exit via…

Posted by PACT on Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Mr Mackie added they are now exploring all options to stop it from happening again.

He said: “We’ve got the community on our side and they have praised the effort that we’ve put in to repair the damages and install the new measures to reopen.

“We had people forming a queue outside to get in on our first day back and they all said they were chuffed the park has reopened.

“Hopefully this vandalism to the park was just a phase and the people who have done it will move on, but the damage that was caused so soon was quite disturbing.”

‘It’s vital our play areas remain open’

David Duguid , Banff and Buchan MP, praised the volunteers for their effort to restore the park and urged people to report any acts of vandalism to police.

He said: “It’s vital our play areas remain open and aren’t spoiled for the people of Peterhead just because of the actions of a few selfish individuals.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “The recent vandalism at Victoria Park was hugely disappointing and totally unacceptable, but we are delighted to see the facility repaired, re-opened and being widely used once again by an enthusiastic community.”

