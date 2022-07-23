Devastated Fittie residents left ‘stranded’ after vital bus service is cancelled

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in Fittie are angry that First Bus has cancelled all bus services to the famous historic fishing village.

Previously the number 15 would serve this area, which is also known as Footdee, driving along the Esplanade and past the toilets at the end of the promenade before stopping at York Street.

Now residents must walk nearly a mile to catch the service outside the entrance to the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

‘I rely on this bus service’

First Bus changed several of its routes earlier this month.

Fittie residents say that while the bus operator may have had good intentions behind the changes, it did not consider the reality for regular bus users.

“When companies like this make changes which affect the public, they should be thinking about the safety and wellbeing of residents,” said Colleen Anderson, 60, who lives in a cottage in the fishing village.

“It’s the winter months I’m particularly worried about – it’s dark, there’s no street lighting, the pavements can be icy and the storms can be severe too.

“We have a lot of elderly people living here who rely on this bus and this will seriously limit their independence.

“And children too – are the kids just supposed to be walking back and forth to school in the dark in the back streets of the harbour?”

It’s not just children and the elderly that Colleen and other residents are worried about.

“I don’t have a car and so I rely on the bus to get round town,” she said.

“It can be scary walking in the dark alone and the new closest bus stop near Asda is quite a walk away.”

First Bus blame ‘low passenger volumes’

A group of Fittie residents have written to their MP Kirsty Blackman and held a community meeting to discuss what could be done about the situation.

A petition to reinstate the bus route has also been handed into First Bus and MSP Kevin Stewart has written to the firm to ask it “to reconsider the decision to effectively leave Fittie stranded without a single bus service.”

He said: “Fittie is home to many older people who rely on a bus service, not to mention the fact that Fittie is one of the most scenic local communities in Scotland and is a prime attraction for those visiting our city.

“Given the bus route could be extended by such a simple and short extension to the existing route, I hope First Bus look again at this decision and maintain a bus service to Fittie”

Mr Stewart is concerned that the outcome of the situation is a necessary increase in car use by those in the village.

This comes at a time when fuel prices are at a record high, and individuals are being encouraged to use their cars less.

However, First Bus say that low passenger numbers are behind the cancellation of the service.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Footdee area will no longer be serviced by the number 15 route which will now terminate at Balnagask. The decision was taken due to extremely low passenger volumes utilising that section of the previous 15 route.

“We believe these new network changes will improve our service for people across Aberdeen while also providing access to places people want to go, including a new link for students to the retail, shopping and leisure at the beachfront throughout the week, as well as faster links to the city centre from Countesswells estate providing access to the new Aldi superstore.”

What route does the number 15 bus take in Aberdeen now?

The number 15 no longer stops at the Aberdeen beachfront at all, and instead turns right from Guild Street and straight towards Torry.

The beach area is now covered by number 13, which has been rerouted to Queens Links Leisure Park on Links Road.

However, the number 13 does not travel to the beach front or directly to the Beach Retail Park.

This means there are no services to Fittie as part of the changed bus network.

