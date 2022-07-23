Devastated Fittie residents left ‘stranded’ after vital bus service is cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Devastated Fittie residents left ‘stranded’ after vital bus service is cancelled

By Philippa Gerrard
July 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Number 15 bus aberdeen
First Bus service number 15 on Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.

Residents in Fittie are angry that First Bus has cancelled all bus services to the famous historic fishing village.

Previously the number 15 would serve this area, which is also known as Footdee, driving along the Esplanade and past the toilets at the end of the promenade before stopping at York Street.

Now residents must walk nearly a mile to catch the service outside the entrance to the Beach Boulevard Retail Park.

‘I rely on this bus service’

First Bus changed several of its routes earlier this month.

Fittie residents say that while the bus operator may have had good intentions behind the changes, it did not consider the reality for regular bus users.

Number 15 bus stop Aberdeen closed
Concerns have been raised that elderly residents of Fittie may lose much of their independence now that they must walk 15 minutes to the nearest bus stop. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“When companies like this make changes which affect the public, they should be thinking about the safety and wellbeing of residents,” said Colleen Anderson, 60, who lives in a cottage in the fishing village.

“It’s the winter months I’m particularly worried about – it’s dark, there’s no street lighting, the pavements can be icy and the storms can be severe too.

“We have a lot of elderly people living here who rely on this bus and this will seriously limit their independence.

“And children too – are the kids just supposed to be walking back and forth to school in the dark in the back streets of the harbour?”

Bus stop at Fittie no longer in use.
Bus stop at Fittie no longer in use. Picture by Scott Baxter.

It’s not just children and the elderly that Colleen and other residents are worried about.

“I don’t have a car and so I rely on the bus to get round town,” she said.

“It can be scary walking in the dark alone and the new closest bus stop near Asda is quite a walk away.”

First Bus blame ‘low passenger volumes’

A group of Fittie residents have written to their MP Kirsty Blackman and held a community meeting to discuss what could be done about the situation.

A petition to reinstate the bus route has also been handed into First Bus and MSP Kevin Stewart has written to the firm to ask it “to reconsider the decision to effectively leave Fittie stranded without a single bus service.”

He said: “Fittie is home to many older people who rely on a bus service, not to mention the fact that Fittie is one of the most scenic local communities in Scotland and is a prime attraction for those visiting our city.

“Given the bus route could be extended by such a simple and short extension to the existing route, I hope First Bus look again at this decision and maintain a bus service to Fittie”

Kirsty Blackman at Fittie Community Hall
Kirsty Blackman, MP, speaking with disgruntled locals at Fittie Community Hall, concerned about the lack of bus service for the area. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Mr Stewart is concerned that the outcome of the situation is a necessary increase in car use by those in the village.

This comes at a time when fuel prices are at a record high, and individuals are being encouraged to use their cars less.

However, First Bus say that low passenger numbers are behind the cancellation of the service.

The new route of the number 15 bus in Aberdeen.
The new route of the number 15 bus in Aberdeen.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm the Footdee area will no longer be serviced by the number 15 route which will now terminate at Balnagask. The decision was taken due to extremely low passenger volumes utilising that section of the previous 15 route.

“We believe these new network changes will improve our service for people across Aberdeen while also providing access to places people want to go, including a new link for students to the retail, shopping and leisure at the beachfront throughout the week, as well as faster links to the city centre from Countesswells estate providing access to the new Aldi superstore.”

What route does the number 15 bus take in Aberdeen now?

The number 15 no longer stops at the Aberdeen beachfront at all, and instead turns right from Guild Street and straight towards Torry.

The previous route of the number 15 bus in Aberdeen.
The previous route of the number 15 bus in Aberdeen, which was changed on July 3, 2022.

The beach area is now covered by number 13, which has been rerouted to Queens Links Leisure Park on Links Road.

However, the number 13 does not travel to the beach front or directly to the Beach Retail Park.

This means there are no services to Fittie as part of the changed bus network.

