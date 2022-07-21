Help solve a murder at a live and interactive post-mortem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Help solve a murder at a live and interactive post-mortem

By Ellie Milne
July 21, 2022, 6:02 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 7:10 pm
Post-Mortem Live coming to Aberdeen Picture supplied by ITAE Productions Limited.
Post-Mortem Live coming to Aberdeen Picture supplied by ITAE Productions Limited.

Do you have what it takes to solve a murder?

Attendees at the upcoming Post-Mortem Live in Aberdeen will be given the chance of doing just that.

The interactive show will explore the sudden death of  Anton Orlov whose untimely demise may be linked to two Kremlin poisonings.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish if a nerve agent is the cause – and the audience is invited to take part.

The four-hour long experience, hosted by award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri, will give people a rare insight into the world of dissection.

The world’s only semi-synthetic human cadaver will be systematically dissected during the show – featuring a real head, brain, kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart.

‘Not for the faint hearted’

The sequence of events which led to Mr Orlov’s death will be unveiled throughout the unique live show with the use of crime scene investigation, pathology and forensics.

The interactive Post-Mortem Live is coming to Aberdeen in October. Supplied by ITAE Productions Limited.

Mr Piri said: “As an organisation we’re on a mission to both deepen and wider understanding in how the human body works.

“My mission is support students and the general public nationwide to appreciate the scientific method and to understand how their body works. Anatomy fascinates me and I’m confident this show won’t disappoint.”

The 2021 show sold out across the country and received more than 1,500 top reviews online.

The Post-Mortem Live will take place at The Village Hotel in Kingswells between October 2 and 7. Tickets can be booked online here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]