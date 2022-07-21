Help solve a murder at a live and interactive post-mortem

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Do you have what it takes to solve a murder?

Attendees at the upcoming Post-Mortem Live in Aberdeen will be given the chance of doing just that.

The interactive show will explore the sudden death of Anton Orlov whose untimely demise may be linked to two Kremlin poisonings.

A post-mortem will be carried out to establish if a nerve agent is the cause – and the audience is invited to take part.

The four-hour long experience, hosted by award-winning human anatomist Sam Piri, will give people a rare insight into the world of dissection.

The world’s only semi-synthetic human cadaver will be systematically dissected during the show – featuring a real head, brain, kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart.

‘Not for the faint hearted’

The sequence of events which led to Mr Orlov’s death will be unveiled throughout the unique live show with the use of crime scene investigation, pathology and forensics.

Mr Piri said: “As an organisation we’re on a mission to both deepen and wider understanding in how the human body works.

“My mission is support students and the general public nationwide to appreciate the scientific method and to understand how their body works. Anatomy fascinates me and I’m confident this show won’t disappoint.”

The 2021 show sold out across the country and received more than 1,500 top reviews online.

The Post-Mortem Live will take place at The Village Hotel in Kingswells between October 2 and 7. Tickets can be booked online here.