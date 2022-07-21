Woman, 64, taken to hospital following house fire in Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman, 64, taken to hospital following house fire in Macduff

By Ellie Milne
July 21, 2022, 4:12 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 5:14 pm
A fire broke out at a property on Myrus Circle in Macduff this morning Picture by Jasperimage.
A 64-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following an early morning fire in Macduff.

She was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after emergency services received reports of a blaze at a house on Myrus Circle at around 1.15am.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene and crews spent around an hour and a half extinguishing the flames.

They left just after 3am.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Crews used one hose reel jet, four breathing apparatus and had a thermal image camera in use.”

Officers remained at the address this afternoon and confirmed investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

Photos from the scene show a police cordon across the driveway and a smashed window at the front of the house.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30am on Thursday, July 21, officers were called to a report of a fire at Myrus Crescent in Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old woman was taken to ARI for treatment.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A joint investigation with the SFRS is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”

