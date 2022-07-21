Woman, 64, taken to hospital following house fire in Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 64-year-old woman has been taken to hospital following an early morning fire in Macduff.

She was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after emergency services received reports of a blaze at a house on Myrus Circle at around 1.15am.

Three fire appliances were sent to the scene and crews spent around an hour and a half extinguishing the flames.

They left just after 3am.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “Crews used one hose reel jet, four breathing apparatus and had a thermal image camera in use.”

Officers remained at the address this afternoon and confirmed investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

Photos from the scene show a police cordon across the driveway and a smashed window at the front of the house.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 1.30am on Thursday, July 21, officers were called to a report of a fire at Myrus Crescent in Macduff.

“Emergency services attended and a 64-year-old woman was taken to ARI for treatment.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A joint investigation with the SFRS is ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.”