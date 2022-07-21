£50,000 to fund Aberdeen foodbank coordinator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

£50,000 to fund Aberdeen foodbank coordinator

By Ellie Milne
July 21, 2022, 5:23 pm Updated: July 21, 2022, 6:53 pm
Paul O'Connor, manager of Inchgarth Community Centre. Picture by Darrell Benns
Paul O'Connor, manager of Inchgarth Community Centre. Picture by Darrell Benns

A £50,000 funding boost from Mannofield Parish Church will help Inchgarth Community Centre run its foodbank for the next two years.

The partnership aims to tackle inequality, social isolation and the cost of living crisis across Aberdeen.

The money will allow the community centre to create a new foodbank and support a project coordinator role responsible for creating new initiatives in the city.

New recruit, Victoria Alexander, will forge partnerships with the third sector, businesses and volunteers to help improve people’s lives.

Paul O’Connor, manager of Inchgarth, said: “We are hugely grateful and excited about this new project, one that creates numerous levels of support at the right time, and cannot thank Mannofield Church enough for its support.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT. SUPERB SUPPORT FROM MANNOFIELD CHURCH. FUNDING A POST FOR 2 YEARS TO SUSTAIN OUR FOODBANK AND CREATE A…

Posted by Inchgarth Community Centre on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

“We look forward to seeing the fruits of this work and how it will change lives for the better across 30 communities.

“We invite service providers and partners from across the city to get in touch now to join our campaign and to deliver services together, as the entire ethos of this wonderful support is about partnership.”

Mannofield church

Partnership was ‘an easy choice’

The foodbank at Inchgarth Community Centre has operated for the past two years, providing food parcels to 600 people, in that time.

Volunteers have worked with the local communities for more than a decade, and notably during the Covid pandemic, when £200,000-worth of support was given to thousands of residents.

It is continuing the vital work throughout the current cost of living crisis which has created a further increase in demand.

The community centre has reached out to many, including those working in poverty, people with disabilities, the elderly and young – all who have been hit hard hard by rising costs.

Minister of Mannofield Church, Keith Blackwood, added: “We are delighted to partner with Inchgarth in this project. In an ideal world everyone would have all they need for a comfortable life.

“However, in this time of economic hardship for some, many people are struggling with day-to-day necessities. When we set out to see how we could help, partnership with Inchgarth was the easy choice.

“We know the valuable resource they are within the community and we are delighted now to be in a position to employ a worker to join the team and extend the foodbank project in ways that will benefit those who need a little help.”

Members of the public can also offer their support to the foodbank by making a donation or dropping off essential items.

The Press and Journal is working to support communities across the north of Scotland through its Big Food Appeal.

We want to help break down the stigma around foodbanks, and make it clear who can use them – the simple answer is, anyone who needs one.

We’re also signposting people to their nearest foodbanks, and the various help that is available during the holidays.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]