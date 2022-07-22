Missing teen Logan Simpson, 14, last seen in Banff By Lottie Hood July 22, 2022, 7:05 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 8:15 am 0 The 14-year-old has been missing since Thursday, July 21. Supplied by Police Scotland/ DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Logan Simpson, who was last spotted in Aberdeenshire, has been reported missing. The 14-year-old was last seen around 11.50am on Thursday, July 21 in Banff. Logan is described as being of slim build, 5ft 2ins tall and with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey zip up jacket, black joggers and white trainers. Police said Logan is known to the visit the Keith area in Moray and are appealing for information on his whereabouts. Anyone who may have seen Logan since this time or who has any information can contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 2756/ July 21. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Banff 16-year-old John Howatt could have travelled to Aberdeen area ‘Fly high angel, I love you forever’: Fundraiser launched to help pay for funeral for Thurso cliff fall teen Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing man last seen travelling by ferry to Shetland Teenager Dean Emslie, 14, reported missing from Peterhead found safe and well