Missing teen Logan Simpson, 14, last seen in Banff

Logan Simpson, who was last spotted in Aberdeenshire, has been reported missing.

The 14-year-old was last seen around 11.50am on Thursday, July 21 in Banff.

Logan is described as being of slim build, 5ft 2ins tall and with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a grey zip up jacket, black joggers and white trainers.

Police said Logan is known to the visit the Keith area in Moray and are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen Logan since this time or who has any information can contact police by calling 101 quoting incident number 2756/ July 21.