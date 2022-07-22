Missing Banff 16-year-old John Howatt could have travelled to Aberdeen area

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Howatt was last seen in the Banff area at around 9am on July 21 and has since been reported missing.

The 16-year-old is known to frequent the Aberdeen area and could be using public transport to get around.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about John’s whereabouts.

He is described as being 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build with brown hair.

When last seen, John was wearing a black waterproof jacket, black joggers and white trainers.

Anyone who has seen the teenager or who has information that could help officers is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4176 of July 21.