Campaign group demands cheaper fuel prices while costs at Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray pumps continue to drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Campaign group demands cheaper fuel prices while costs at Aberdeenshire, Highland and Moray pumps continue to drop

By Chris Cromar
July 22, 2022, 11:55 am Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:28 pm
According to FairFuelUK, a litre of petrol should cost no more than 1.65p per litre.
According to FairFuelUK, a litre of petrol should cost no more than 1.65p per litre.

Fuel stations should not be charging more than 1.65p per litre for petrol or higher than 1.75p for diesel, a campaign group has said.

Research from FairFuel UK shows that from 2016 up until the Covid-19 lockdowns, the average wholesale price difference to pump prices was traditionally 10p to 12p per litre.

However, since 2019 that yearly average has nearly doubled with recorded profits typically at about 18p to 21p per litre.

Aberdeen’s King Street stations were charging more than what FairFuelUK wants. Picture by Chris Cromar / DC Thomson.

Current retail margins, recorded for July 20, shows that it has now hit 35p per litre for both fuel types, which is up to nearly £20 profit per average family car.

Two days ago, the Press & Journal revealed that petrol prices on Aberdeen’s King Street had dropped by as much as 13p per litre in the past six weeks.

However, fuel prices were on average higher here than FairFuel UK‘s price suggestion, with a litre of petrol standing on average at 184.4p and diesel at 194.1p.

Petrol prices continuing to drop

Meanwhile, petrol prices across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands are continuing to reduce.

This week the Press & Journal spotted Gulf’s Aboyne Service Station was charging 178.9p and 189.9p for a litre of petrol and diesel, while Wick’s Jet was also 178.9p and 192.9p respectively – both cheaper than what has been seen in Aberdeen this week.

And a garage on Lewis reported dropping his price by 15p per litre across six weeks earlier this month. 

Petrol pumps
Pump prices are coming down nationally. Photo by Shutterstock

Alistair Grant, the owner and manager of the Alford garage said he has managed to keep petrol prices at a lower level compared to competitors because “It’s just the price we buy it in at and our profit we usually put on.”

He added: “I just feel it’s at the right price and that’s where it should be at”.

‘The fuel supply chain has exploited drivers’

Founder of FairFuelUK, Howard Cox has demanded petrol prices are lowered at forecourts across the UK to match the drop in wholesale prices.

The RAC’s national fuel watch shows wholesale unleaded prices have dropped by 20p per litre since June 1, but forecourt prices have gone up by 15p during the same time.

Mr Cox said: “As oil prices have rocketed since 2020, the fuel supply chain has exploited drivers by doubling their profits through record pump pricing. They are directly responsible for making the cost of living crisis even worse.

“I call on the government, once and for all to punish the opportunistic profiteering in the fuel supply chain. This simply cant go on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]