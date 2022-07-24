‘Holy grail of our industry’: Lost archives of 7,000 Aberdeen trawlermen rescued from ‘foosty’ cellar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Holy grail of our industry’: Lost archives of 7,000 Aberdeen trawlermen rescued from ‘foosty’ cellar

By Louise Glen
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am

The handwritten work records of more than 7,000 trawlermen from the 1950s to the 1980s have been handed over to Aberdeen City Council’s archives.

Cards outlining the name of the trawlerman, his address, national insurance number and details of any marks against his name were found underneath the offices of the Fishermen’s Mission in Aberdeen some four years ago.

After years of work, hampered by Covid, to have them officially accepted into an archive – they will soon have a new home in the city.

Boxes of archives were in a damp basement

Kenny Brandie, the Fishermen’s Mission area officer for Peterhead and Aberdeen, found the boxes in a damp and “foosty” basement, and realised their value to the city’s history.

He said: “When I took on the job and went down into the cellar I saw the books and cards in a damp and forlorn state.

Rab Youngman, Aberdeen Ex Trawlers. Kenny Brandie, Fishermen’s Mission area officer in the basement where the records were stored. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“These were the records of the Aberdeen Trawler Scheme, which was a pool of men who worked on the trawler boats.

“A lot of these guys were just off the street and this was the way they registered to go out to sea.

“These are really important records. Not only are they of special interest – they are vital to the history of a group of workers who have all but disappeared from Aberdeen.”

Mr Brandie explained the Aberdeen City Council archivist took an interest in the documents, describing them as a “missing piece of the puzzle”.

The ‘big book’

Mr Brandie continued: “It is the only historical record that exists of what it was to be a trawlerman in Aberdeen.”

Part of the collection includes a “big book” of every trawler that worked out of Aberdeen.

“Every boat is meticulously recorded between 1956 and 1989. The very last entry has not even been finished. It seems the book finished as quickly as the industry this city was built on.”

Kenny Brandie, Fishermen’s Mission area officer. Rab Youngman, Aberdeen Ex Trawlers. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Mr Brandie said there are no trawlers that work out of Aberdeen today, and only a “handful of small creel boats”.

Rab Youngman, who set up Aberdeen Ex Trawlermen Facebook page, was very interested in the documents.

‘These books are the Holy Grail’

He said: “These books are the Holy Grail of our industry. We knew they existed and they hold very important information about the trawling industry.

“For example when we were arguing for compensation for workers – these cards held the information we needed.”

“They even record some of the drunken escapades of the trawlermen – the stuff of folklore.

“We think they were in the cellar since the 1990s.

“In telling the history of the trawlermen the ships are only the pens to tell the story of the fisherman, and the women and communities left at home.”

Kenny Brandie, Fishermans Mission area officer at the hatch of the basement in the Fishermen’s Mission. Picture by Scott Baxter.

Mr Youngman said the cards signaled social change in the industry as they mark the first time the industry began to be regulated.

Prior to that people were taken from the streets onto boats and “no one really knew who was on a boat”.

“In 1955 when the register was set up people said ‘enough was enough’, they needed to know who was on a boat, and who they were working alongside.”

Mr Youngman said the cards will need to be transcribed, and in future he will be looking for help to do the task.

He said: “The cards are organised by the number you were given when you got your first card. They are not alphabetical.

“Being taken into the archive is great news as the cards will be catalogued, indexed and cleaned. People with an interest will then be able to have access the the record.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We took possession of boxes of records from the Fishermen’s Mission earlier today. These provide a fascinating insight into this aspect of the city’s history and the men who worked on the trawlers. The collection will be catalogued in due course and made available to the public at our building on Dunbar Street, Old Aberdeen.

Kenny Brandie, Fisherman’s Mission area officer. Picture by Scott Baxter.

