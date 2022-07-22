Emergency services called to kitchen fire in top-floor Clifton Road flat in Aberdeen By Lauren Taylor July 22, 2022, 2:16 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:44 pm 0 A section of Clifton Road has been closed for the emergency response. Picture by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Woman, 64, taken to hospital following house fire in Macduff Investigation launched after car hits parked police speed camera van on AWPR One taken to hospital following house fire in Dingwall Aberdeen waste to be transported 300 miles to Hartlepool following ongoing Altens fire