Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Make it a double! Rev de Cuba plans massive expansion by turning offices upstairs into second Aberdeen bar

By Ben Hendry
July 22, 2022, 5:00 pm
Rev de Cuba is planning an Aberdeen expansion by doubling the size of its Academy venue. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Rev de Cuba is planning an Aberdeen expansion by doubling the size of its Academy venue. Picture by Kenny Elrick

One of Aberdeen’s busiest nightspots could soon double the space available for revellers to dance the night away.

Revolucion de Cuba has lodged plans to transform offices above the bar in The Academy shopping centre, just off Belmont Street.

The office space in question is seen here above the venue back when it was still a Wagamama.

The tapas and cocktail venue took over the ground floor following the closure of Wagamama in 2015.

Described as a “rum-lover’s paradise”, the Latin-inspired spot boasts of “bringing Cuban sunshine to the heart of the city”.

And it has become a favourite among many Aberdonians, with images from nights out showing it packed to the rafters.

Revolucion De Cuba punters enjoying a May Day event in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Rev de Cuba’s Aberdeen expansion plans

The new application submitted to Aberdeen City Council says both the first and second floors could become part of Rev de Cuba’s operation.

Floor plans show how the first storey is occupied by three vacant offices, while the second storey is “undeveloped”.

You can see the balcony of the first floor premises in this image of the Rev de Cuba beer garden.

Planning documents reveal how the first floor would be divided into two customer areas, much like the club downstairs.

But the company’s plans for the second floor are not yet known.

This design image submitted to the council shows how the first floor could be reconfigured.

Shepherd surveyors advertised the offices for lease towards the end of 2020.

The firm released this video showing the space available:

Belmont Street buzz returns

It comes after plans to breathe new life into another empty Academy unit were rubber-stamped by Aberdeen City Council.

In May, Ozin Yildz was given permission to open a Turkish restaurant in a space that has been empty for five years.

This image shows another empty Academy unit soon to bounce back into life.

And, nearby, Six by Nico is hoping to open a Chateu-X steak restaurant in the former Jack Wills clothes shop.

These plans all coincide with the council’s efforts to instill a new cafe culture in the Belmont Street area. 

You can see the Rev de Cuba Aberdeen expansion plans here.

[[title]]