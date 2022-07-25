New chapter for Dyce Library as it relocates to former police station

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new chapter awaits Dyce Library as it could soon be based in a former police station.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to permanently relocate the facility to Dyce Community Centre, on Gordon Terrace.

If approved, the former police station and adjoining space will be altered and refurbished to create the new library.

The move would allow the community facility to open for longer and provide a number of services in one location.

Currently, the library only operates three days a week.

Move will bring ‘valuable services’ together

The new library will have two main open plan spaces including an IT zone and a dedicated space for youngsters to read and play.

Those visiting the library would also be able to access the recently refurbished facilities in the community centre.

Dyce Library moved to a temporary location within the community centre back in October.

The local authority asked members of the public for their views on the relocation plans last year.

Aberdeen City Council said the new purpose built site at Dyce Community Centre would benefit the community by “bringing together valuable services to the area within one single location”.

The relocation is part of the Library and Community Learning strategy and feeds into the aims of the Council’s Local Outcome Improvement Plan (LOIP).

Old library’s transformation

Meanwhile the old Dyce Library on Riverside Drive is to become a sport clubhouse.

Sport Aberdeen and the city council are leading the transformative project alongside Dyce Boys Club FC.

The former library will now have four changing rooms, a meeting room and a small kitchen.

You can view the planning application here.