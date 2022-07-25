New chapter for Dyce Library as it relocates to former police station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New chapter for Dyce Library as it relocates to former police station

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
July 25, 2022, 11:45 am
Dyce Community Centre could become the permanent home of the local library. Picture by Heather Fowlie
Dyce Community Centre could become the permanent home of the local library. Picture by Heather Fowlie

A new chapter awaits Dyce Library as it could soon be based in a former police station.

Aberdeen City Council is looking to permanently relocate the facility to Dyce Community Centre, on Gordon Terrace.

If approved, the former police station and adjoining space will be altered and refurbished to create the new library.

The move would allow the community facility to open for longer and provide a number of services in one location.

Currently, the library only operates three days a week.

Floor plans of the proposed new library at Dyce. Picture by Aberdeen City Council

Move will bring ‘valuable services’ together

The new library will have two main open plan spaces including an IT zone and a dedicated space for youngsters to read and play.

Those visiting the library would also be able to access the recently refurbished facilities in the community centre.

Dyce Library moved to a temporary location within the community centre back in October.

The local authority asked members of the public for their views on the relocation plans last year.

Aberdeen City Council said the new purpose built site at Dyce Community Centre would benefit the community by “bringing together valuable services to the area within one single location”.

The relocation is part of the Library and Community Learning strategy and feeds into the aims of the Council’s Local Outcome Improvement Plan (LOIP).

What do you think of the library plans? Let us know what you think in the comments section at the foot of this article

The former Dyce Library is to become a sports clubhouse. Picture by Ben Hendry

Old library’s transformation

Meanwhile the old Dyce Library on Riverside Drive is to become a sport clubhouse.

Sport Aberdeen and the city council are leading the transformative project alongside Dyce Boys Club FC.

The former library will now have four changing rooms, a meeting room and a small kitchen.

You can view the planning application here.

All the latest planning stories

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]