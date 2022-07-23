‘First Bus needs to get wheels in motion’: Reaction after a full week of disruption to Aberdeen bus services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After a week of major disruptions and cancellations to First Bus services in Aberdeen, passengers have been left “stranded for far too long”.

Passengers have faced a full week of travel disruption after hundreds of cancellations to First Bus services in Aberdeen due to driver shortages.

The company has said the shortages are part of a national issue, not due to staff illness.

Although the operator has drafted in agency staff and launched a recruitment drive, many services are still bearing the brunt of the shortages.

First has stopped sharing these cancellations on its website after introducing a new feature on the First Bus app. The feature tells customers of journey cancellations on their exact bus stop location.

A spokesman for First said: “This feature tells customers both in real-time and relative to their actual location if their bus is running or not the very minute they look up the bus stop that they plan to use.

“As a result, we’ve stopped providing this information on the website as the app delivers the same data to customers in a much more helpful way that’s tailored to their individual needs.”

The website customers could check for cancelled services in advance each day now directs them to the app.

The site reads: “We’re really sorry for the inconvenience that this will cause. We’re working hard to run as many journeys as possible.

“Please be patient with our team of drivers – it’s not their fault and they’re working very hard to get you where you need to go. Due to the current national driver shortage there will be some cancellations to services at short notice.

“These will no longer be displayed on our website and we recommend checking our mobile app to see the status of your journey.”

‘Situation still absolutely dire’

North-east MSP, Douglas Lumsden, has slammed First Bus’ decision to stop updating the website with cancellations after they have become “so common in Aberdeen”.

He said: “Passengers have now faced a full week of major disruption but the situation is still absolutely dire for customers.

“Cancellations are becoming so common in Aberdeen that First isn’t even updating its website now.

“Commuters have been left stranded for far too long and it’s vital these issues are addressed sooner rather than later.”

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, has stressed once again that First Bus needs to get its “wheels in motion” for a serious recruitment drive, describing the current service as “dismal”.

The MSP believes the demand for HGV drivers caused by Brexit has left the bus company struggling.

He said: “It’s an inescapable fact that Brexit has caused a massive headache for the bus industry with drivers leaving to meet demand in the HGV sector elsewhere.

“That being said, a lot of goodwill has understandably been lost with services being slashed without consultation and it’s clear First Bus needs to get wheels in motion for a proper recruitment drive to sort this out.

“I’ve been clear First Bus must get out of second gear and do a lot better for the city of their birth because, for folk in Aberdeen, the service has been dismal.”