Police eager to trace missing 16-year-old from Peterhead

Police area appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 16-year-old from Peterhead.

Siamak Hosseni was last seen near Inverugie road at around 5pm on Thursday.

He is known to frequent both Ellon and Peterhead.

However, officers believe he may have been trying to travel to Glasgow.

Local officers have now issued an appeal for information to help trace him.

Siamak is described as being around 5ft 9in in height with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket.

Inspector Campbell said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace Siamak and we are appealing for anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3834 of July 21.