Fire crews tackle forestry fire at the Gramps nature reserve By Michelle Henderson July 22, 2022, 7:02 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 7:15 pm 0 Firefighters were called to Kincorth Hill this afternoon following reports of a fire in the open. Picture by Jim Irvine. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews have been battling a grass fire on the Gramps in Aberdeen. Firefighters were called to Kincorth Hill around 4.40pm this afternoon. Two appliances were sent to the nature reserve, located to the south of the city, alongside the force’s forestry unit. Firefighters deployed backpacks and beaters to extinguish the fire alongside a forestry pod. The stop message was received around 6.14pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Firefighters tackle blaze at farm building in Aberdeen Firefighters finally leave Altens recycling centre after nearly 120 hours battling blaze Aberdeen waste to be transported 300 miles to Hartlepool following ongoing Altens fire Firefighters remain at site of Altens recycling centre fire five days on