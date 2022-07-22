Fire crews tackle forestry fire at the Gramps nature reserve

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have been battling a grass fire on the Gramps in Aberdeen.

Firefighters were called to Kincorth Hill around 4.40pm this afternoon.

Two appliances were sent to the nature reserve, located to the south of the city, alongside the force’s forestry unit.

Firefighters deployed backpacks and beaters to extinguish the fire alongside a forestry pod.

The stop message was received around 6.14pm.