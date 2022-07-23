Braemar’s Festival de Noël to return following funding boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A winter event showcasing the best in local food, drink, and culture will return to Braemar after securing funding from the Regional Food Fund.

The fund, delivered by the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership, has granted £4,700 to organisers of Festival de Noël to bring it back this December.

The funding recognises the collaborative initiative celebrating regional food and drink and aims to support its return.

When Festival de Noël was first held in 2021 hundreds of visitors descended on the Deeside village to enjoy the festive food market at St Margaret’s.

There were local crafts on offer in the Village Hall and artisan Scottish drinks in the Highland Games Pavilion.

Busy at the craft market today in the village hall! All of the markets are open until 4pm so come along and finish off your Christmas shopping 🎅🏻 Posted by St Margaret's Braemar on Sunday, 12 December 2021

The weekend was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display.

It is estimated the festival boosted the local economy by tens of thousands of pounds.

‘Bigger and better’ in 2022

Commenting on the funding, Festival de Noël organiser Colin Hunter said: “After a brilliant first year, our aim was to go bigger and better for 2022 with Braemar’s Festival de Noël.

“We are delighted to receive support from the Regional Food Fund, which recognises this community effort in promoting regional produce, creating a new event enjoyed by visitors and locals alike and cementing a new fixture in the festive calendar for many years to come.”

The weekend event will return to Braemar on December 10th.

Mr Hunter said planning for this year’s festival is under way with even more food and drink to be on offer at the markets alongside workshops with local producers.

He said there is already an amazing line-up of musicians and activities for kids planned too.

“This welcome funding boost helps us get going in earnest to put on a truly magical event this winter in Braemar,” he finished.

The full events plan for the weekend can be seen on St Margaret’s wesbite.