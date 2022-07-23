Braemar’s Festival de Noël to return following funding boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Braemar’s Festival de Noël to return following funding boost

By Lauren Taylor
July 23, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 3:00 pm
Last year the weekend festival was rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar.
Last year the weekend festival was rounded off by a spectacular fireworks display. Supplied by St Margaret's Braemar.

A winter event showcasing the best in local food, drink, and culture will return to Braemar after securing funding from the Regional Food Fund.

The fund, delivered by the Scotland Food and Drink Partnership, has granted £4,700 to organisers of Festival de Noël to bring it back this December.

The funding recognises the collaborative initiative celebrating regional food and drink and aims to support its return.

When Festival de Noël was first held in 2021 hundreds of visitors descended on the Deeside village to enjoy the festive food market at St Margaret’s.

There were local crafts on offer in the Village Hall and artisan Scottish drinks in the Highland Games Pavilion.

Busy at the craft market today in the village hall! All of the markets are open until 4pm so come along and finish off your Christmas shopping 🎅🏻

Posted by St Margaret's Braemar on Sunday, 12 December 2021

The weekend was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display.

It is estimated the festival boosted the local economy by tens of thousands of pounds.

‘Bigger and better’ in 2022

Commenting on the funding, Festival de Noël organiser Colin Hunter said: “After a brilliant first year, our aim was to go bigger and better for 2022 with Braemar’s Festival de Noël.

“We are delighted to receive support from the Regional Food Fund, which recognises this community effort in promoting regional produce, creating a new event enjoyed by visitors and locals alike and cementing a new fixture in the festive calendar for many years to come.”

The weekend event will return to Braemar on December 10th.

Mr Hunter said planning for this year’s festival is under way with even more food and drink to be on offer at the markets alongside workshops with local producers.

He said there is already an amazing line-up of musicians and activities for kids planned too.

“This welcome funding boost helps us get going in earnest to put on a truly magical event this winter in Braemar,” he finished.

The full events plan for the weekend can be seen on St Margaret’s wesbite.

