Vehicle thefts in Kintore sparks police appeal

A quad bike and two ride-on mowers have been stolen from the Kintore area prompting police to launch an appeal.

A Honda Big red quad bike was taken from the football pitches in the Midmill area of the Aberdeenshire town.

An orange Husqvarna R214TC mower and a green Viking MT4112S mower were also removed from the grounds.

The thefts are believed to have taken place between 9pm on Wednesday, July 20, and 8am on Saturday, July 23.

The Honda quad bike has black racks both at the front and back of the vehicle, along with a ‘big red’ sticker on the tank.

Both the orange Husqvarna R214TC mower and the green Viking MT4112S mower have a black frame.

Officers in Aberdeenshire have now issued an appeal for information as inquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area is being asked to contact officers.

PC David Calvert said: “We are looking to speak to anyone with information on this theft, or the vehicles in question.

“We are also keen to speak with anyone who may have been driving on the B987 entry to Kintore on any of the nights towards the end of the week and may have seen any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 1075 of July 23

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.