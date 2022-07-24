Man injured in serious crash on the B977 near Balmedie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious one-car crash on the B977 between Balmedie and Belhelvie.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on the B977 Dyce to Balmedie road around 4pm on Saturday.

The car involved was a silver Nissan Qashqai.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Officers closed the road while emergency services attended to the incident. It reopened around 9.30pm.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Inquiries into B799 crash

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the north-east road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the crash are continuing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it or the vehicle involved, to please come forward and speak to officers.

“If you have any information, including dash-cam footage, which could assist our investigation please call us on 101, quoting incident 2416 of Saturday, July 23.”