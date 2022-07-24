IN PICTURES: ‘We couldn’t have wished for a better week’ – thousands turn out for Peterhead Scottish Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to the north-east to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Peterhead Scottish Week.

Record breaking crowds gathered in the Aberdeenshire town for a fun-filled week of entertainment, as the festival made its triumphant return.

Last year, the organising committee was forced to run a blended version of the festival featuring both online and in-person activities.

Organisers promised this year’s instalment would be “bigger than ever.”

‘It is very much a homecoming for everyone in Peterhead’

Chairwoman Karen Day says the event’s success far exceeded expectations.

She said: “We couldn’t have wished for a better week. The community has really got behind it. It has been one of the best and biggest weeks ever.

“This is the 60th year and we have done something extra special.”

More than 70 events were staged across the community for all ages over the course of the last nine days.

Activities ranged from sandcastle competitions to Connie’s Fair as well as outstanding musical performances.

One of the highlights of the week was a captivating display by the Red Arrows over the town’s bay on Wednesday. They were accompanied by the RAF Battle of Britain display and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers also put on a star-studded performance as they headlined the town’s Live on the Links concert on Thursday.

The group took to the stage with a number of local performers including Marc Culley and Peterhead’s very own three-time UK Number 1 Country Charts star Mayah Herlihy.

The jam-packed week concluded with a carnival float parade and a community theatre.

‘We are so proud of this little town’

Ms Day, who was born and bred in Peterhead, said the festival is an opportunity to bring the community together as well as celebrating all that is good about the north-east.

She says the committee remain committed to carrying on this tradition for generations to come.

“When I look back at my own childhood, my most memorable weeks of the summer is Scottish Week,” she said.

“You don’t really remember very much about summer apart from Scottish Week. That’s the main drive that I know is at the heart of most of the committee.

“As it is part of their childhood, they want to continue it on for their children and their grandchildren and the generations after that.

“We are so proud of this little town in the north-east and that is what it is about. It is about showcasing what we have here, celebrating what is good and bringing everyone together. It is very much a homecoming for everyone in Peterhead.

“It is part of our heritage, and we just really want to celebrate everything.”

She said: “I just really want to thank the committee for their dedication because with all the sponsors in the world, if we don’t have the committee to do it, the week wouldn’t happen. I just want to emphasize how grateful I am to them and for their support.”