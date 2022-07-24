IN PICTURES: ‘We couldn’t have wished for a better week’ – thousands turn out for Peterhead Scottish Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: ‘We couldn’t have wished for a better week’ – thousands turn out for Peterhead Scottish Week

By Michelle Henderson
July 24, 2022, 8:19 pm
Peterhead Scottish Week. Alannah Geddes wins 1st place in the 4 and under fancy dress competition. CR0037046 23/07/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Peterhead Scottish Week. Alannah Geddes wins 1st place in the 4 and under fancy dress competition. CR0037046 23/07/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to the north-east to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Peterhead Scottish Week.

Record breaking crowds gathered in the Aberdeenshire town for a fun-filled week of entertainment, as the festival made its triumphant return.

Last year, the organising committee was forced to run a blended version of the festival featuring both online and in-person activities.

Organisers promised this year’s instalment would be “bigger than ever.”

‘It is very much a homecoming for everyone in Peterhead’

Chairwoman Karen Day says the event’s success far exceeded expectations.

She said: “We couldn’t have wished for a better week. The community has really got behind it. It has been one of the best and biggest weeks ever.

“This is the 60th year and we have done something extra special.”

More than 70 events were staged across the community for all ages over the course of the last nine days.

Activities ranged from sandcastle competitions to Connie’s Fair as well as outstanding musical performances.

One of the highlights of the week was a captivating display by the Red Arrows over the town’s bay on Wednesday. They were accompanied by the RAF Battle of Britain display and the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers also put on a star-studded performance as they headlined the town’s Live on the Links concert on Thursday.

The group took to the stage with a number of local performers including Marc Culley and Peterhead’s very own three-time UK Number 1 Country Charts star Mayah Herlihy.

The jam-packed week concluded with a carnival float parade and a community theatre.

‘We are so proud of this little town’

Ms Day, who was born and bred in Peterhead, said the festival is an opportunity to bring the community together as well as celebrating all that is good about the north-east.

She says the committee remain committed to carrying on this tradition for generations to come.

“When I look back at my own childhood, my most memorable weeks of the summer is Scottish Week,” she said.

“You don’t really remember very much about summer apart from Scottish Week. That’s the main drive that I know is at the heart of most of the committee.

“As it is part of their childhood, they want to continue it on for their children and their grandchildren and the generations after that.

“We are so proud of this little town in the north-east and that is what it is about. It is about showcasing what we have here, celebrating what is good and bringing everyone together. It is very much a homecoming for everyone in Peterhead.

“It is part of our heritage, and we just really want to celebrate everything.”

She said: “I just really want to thank the committee for their dedication because with all the sponsors in the world, if we don’t have the committee to do it, the week wouldn’t happen. I just want to emphasize how grateful I am to them and for their support.”

Fluffy pup. Picture by Kath Flannery
A wee piper joins in. Picture by Kath Flannery
Trio of beauty queens. Picture by Kath Flannery
Best friends. Picture by Kath Flannery
Peterhead Scottish Week Car Show. Picture by Kath Flannery
Lewis Dick tries out one of the cars on show. Picture by Kath Flannery
Katie Beagrie wins 1st place in the 5-8year-old fancy dress competition. Picture by Kath Flannery
Kenzo the French Bulldog puppy says hello to Tofik the Chihuahua. Picture by Kath Flannery
Wow what’s that! Picture by Kath Flannery
Floral displays at the New Parish Church. Picture by Kath Flannery
Vintage vehicles. Picture by Kath Flannery
Look out for the drummers. Picture by Kath Flannery
Chloe and Leia Ritchie, winners of the pairs section of the fancy dress competition. Picture by Kath Flannery
Look over there! Picture by Kath Flannery
Big cheeky smile. Picture by Kath Flannery
Queen inspired floral display. Picture by Kath Flannery
Big costumes at the parade. Picture by Kath Flannery
Crazy dress up and crazy dance. Picture by Kath Flannery
Vintage fire truck and dress up. Picture by Kath Flannery
Don’t mess with the stick. Picture by Kath Flannery
Yummy cake. Picture by Kath Flannery
Laughter and giggles all day long. Picture by Kath Flannery
A day out with friends. Picture by Kath Flannery
The youngsters having a great day out! Picture by Kath Flannery
Everybody dance! Picture by Kath Flannery
Crowds looking on at the parade. Picture by Kath Flannery
Courtney Culley with her puppy called Fox. Picture by Kath Flannery
Balloons and fun. Picture by Kath Flannery
Family day out. Picture by Kath Flannery
Hello! Hello! Picture by Kath Flannery
Too loud! Picture by Kath Flannery
Big costumes. Picture by Kath Flannery
Nathan and John Rose. Picture by Kath Flannery
Peterhead Scottish Week Parade. Picture by Kath Flannery
Buchan Giving Tree. Picture by Kath Flannery
Ethan Gemmell (front) with his mini and two pals, Kieran and Alfie Park. Picture by Kath Flannery
Sweets are handed out to children during the parade. Picture by Kath Flannery
Frankie and Benny watch the parade. Picture by Kath Flannery

