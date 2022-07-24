100 years on Ballater pays tribute to fallen heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

100 years on Ballater pays tribute to fallen heroes

By Michelle Henderson
July 24, 2022, 9:18 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:18 am
More than 100 people lined the streets for the poignant rededication service. Picture by Kath Flannery.
An Aberdeenshire village fell silent this weekend to remember the brave soldiers who died on the frontline of war.

More than 100 people gathered in Ballater on Sunday to rededicate a century-old memorial.

In 1922, more than 2,000 people witnessed the unveiling of the town’s war memorial, outside Glenmuick Church.

Inscribed are the names of 63 Ballater men who left for war but never came home.

100 years on, scores of local representatives, veterans, relatives and villagers gathered on the exact same spot to replicate the historic service, while paying tribute to their local heroes.

Scores of people gathered for the rededication of the Ballater War Memorial marking 100 years since the first unveiling. Picture by Kath Flannery.

‘It was a good acknowledgment by the community of Ballater’

Speaking after the service, John Burrows, chairman of Ballater Local History Group, said it was a lovely acknowledgment to those who gave so much.

He said: “It went extremely well.

“This all started in 2014 when we were marking the centenary of the First World War. As a result of that, following this all through, suddenly you start to realise that we are coming up the centenary so it was important to really try to mark it in a reasonable way.

Veterans, local officials and relatives stepped forward to lay wreaths in memory of the 63 men, inscribed on the memorial. Picture by Kath Flannery.

“It wasn’t over the top. It was a good acknowledgment by the community of Ballater for those boys that passed away all those years ago. And it really did get to me, I must admit. It was a lovely day.”

Ballater falls silent

Ballater Pipe Band took centre stage as they marched down Bridge Street before taking up their positions outside Glenmuick Kirk.

Members of the Gordon Highlands, the Royal British Legion (RBL) and the standard bearers took up up positions at the memorial, ahead of local officials including the clergy, Major Grenville Irvine-Fortescue depute lord lieutenant and his party, as well as deputy provost Councillor Ron McKail.

The poignant service began at 2pm with a welcome message and prayers.

Ballater Pipe Band put on a stellar performance as part of the memorial service. Picture by Kath Flannery.

Members of the Gordon Highlands and the RBL performed a standard salute before the names of the fallen were read aloud.

The poignant dedication was followed by an emotional rendition of the last post by Bugler Gary Boden and then a minute’s silence.

During the service, scores of representatives stepped forward to lay wreaths in memory of those who had died.

Uncovering the stories of those who came before us

To coincide with the service, the local history group have written a book titled The Ballater Memorial – Does it Make You Remember?.

The book tells the stories behind the 63 names mentioned on the memorial.

