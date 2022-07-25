Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road closed due to a fallen tree

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Inverurie is currently closed due to a fallen tree.

The road is closed on the Inverurie side of Barra Berries, a popular family-run farm shop and cafe.

A police spokeswoman said: “It is likely to remain closed until mid-morning on Monday.

“Diversions are available via the A920 and B9001.”

More to follow.