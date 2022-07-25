Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road closed due to a fallen tree By Cameron Roy July 25, 2022, 8:04 am Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:11 am 0 The road is closed near the popular Barra Berries farm shop. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Inverurie is currently closed due to a fallen tree. The road is closed on the Inverurie side of Barra Berries, a popular family-run farm shop and cafe. A police spokeswoman said: “It is likely to remain closed until mid-morning on Monday. “Diversions are available via the A920 and B9001.” More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Five people taken to hospital following three-vehicle crash on A920 near Ellon Woman taken to hospital following crash on B9170 near Methlick Oldmeldrum pizza restaurant closes amidst rising fuel and energy bills Woman taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie