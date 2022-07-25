No ScotRail services to run to Aberdeen or Inverness during July 27 strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

No ScotRail services to run to Aberdeen or Inverness during July 27 strike action

By Ross Hempseed
July 25, 2022, 1:34 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 3:02 pm
Scotrail strike network rail
Northern ScotRail services are once again affected by strike action. Picture by Sandy McCook.

ScotRail is again warning of significant disruption to Aberdeen and Inverness train services as Network Rail staff go on strike on July 27.

The planned strike action, while not directly linked to ScotRail, will affect the running of railways as RMT union members strike on Wednesday.

Staff that operate “safety-critical roles” like maintenance and signaling across the rail network are embroiled in a pay dispute with Network Rail.

Rail lines outside the Central Belt are more reliant on manual signaling and are the reason so many services are unable to run.

The strike comes just days after ScotRail reintroduced its full timetable after weeks of reduced services since May.

What does this mean for the Aberdeen and Inverness passengers?

The strike will once again reduce the ScotRail timetable to its barest form with only select services running in the Central Belt.

Trains travelling from Aberdeen and Inverness down south will not be running as well as services on the Far North and West Highland lines.

Thousands rely on the railways to commute to work, especially in the Highlands where towns and villages are more remote from urban centres like Inverness.

Scotrail sunday timetable
A ScotRail train at Aberdeen station. Picture by Kami Thomson.

While RMT members only plan to strike on Wednesday, ScotRail warns to expect cancellations on Tuesday and Thursday as they restructure the network.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.”

What ScotRail services are running?

ScotRail says that “there will be no service on all but five ScotRail routes in the Central Belt”, with none running to Aberdeen or Inverness during the strike.

Here are the services that will be running:

  • West Coast Mainline
  • East Coast Mainline
  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High
  • Edinburgh – Bathgate
  • Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall
  • Glasgow – Lanark
  • Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts.

Two additional strike days will take place on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Maree Todd said: “With no services running between the north and the central belt on Wednesday due to RMT strikes, my constituents will face significant travel disruption yet again.

“Travelling to Inverness, or further South is essential to most people living in the rural Highlands so further strikes will impact many of my constituents who rely on services to go about their daily lives.”

To find out how the strike affects your journey visit the ScotRail website.

