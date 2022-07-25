No ScotRail services to run to Aberdeen or Inverness during July 27 strike action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail is again warning of significant disruption to Aberdeen and Inverness train services as Network Rail staff go on strike on July 27.

The planned strike action, while not directly linked to ScotRail, will affect the running of railways as RMT union members strike on Wednesday.

Staff that operate “safety-critical roles” like maintenance and signaling across the rail network are embroiled in a pay dispute with Network Rail.

Rail lines outside the Central Belt are more reliant on manual signaling and are the reason so many services are unable to run.

The strike comes just days after ScotRail reintroduced its full timetable after weeks of reduced services since May.

What does this mean for the Aberdeen and Inverness passengers?

The strike will once again reduce the ScotRail timetable to its barest form with only select services running in the Central Belt.

Trains travelling from Aberdeen and Inverness down south will not be running as well as services on the Far North and West Highland lines.

Thousands rely on the railways to commute to work, especially in the Highlands where towns and villages are more remote from urban centres like Inverness.

While RMT members only plan to strike on Wednesday, ScotRail warns to expect cancellations on Tuesday and Thursday as they restructure the network.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.”

What ScotRail services are running?

ScotRail says that “there will be no service on all but five ScotRail routes in the Central Belt”, with none running to Aberdeen or Inverness during the strike.

Here are the services that will be running:

West Coast Mainline

East Coast Mainline

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High

Edinburgh – Bathgate

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall

Glasgow – Lanark

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts.

Two additional strike days will take place on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20.

MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, Maree Todd said: “With no services running between the north and the central belt on Wednesday due to RMT strikes, my constituents will face significant travel disruption yet again.

“Travelling to Inverness, or further South is essential to most people living in the rural Highlands so further strikes will impact many of my constituents who rely on services to go about their daily lives.”

To find out how the strike affects your journey visit the ScotRail website.