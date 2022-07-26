Inspectors raise safety concerns at Newtonhill school club after walking inside through open door By Lauren Taylor July 26, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: July 26, 2022, 4:41 pm 0 The Newtonhill Out of School Club is located at the Bettridge Centre. Picture by Chris Sumner. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Two Moray nurseries receive shining reports after unannounced inspections Former Cricket Scotland president Willie Donald has concerns about implementation of racism review findings ‘A watershed moment’ – Cricket Scotland faces special measures as review reveals institutional racism Cricket Scotland faces special measures as review reveals institutional racism