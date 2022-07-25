Human bones unearthed by animals in a Stonehaven graveyard to be reinterred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Human bones unearthed by animals in a Stonehaven graveyard to be reinterred

By Lauren Taylor
July 25, 2022, 5:56 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 7:57 pm
Bones were left scattered around St Ciaran's kirkyard at Fetteresso in Stonehaven. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Bones were left scattered around St Ciaran's kirkyard at Fetteresso in Stonehaven. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Aberdeenshire Council teams are working to reinter a “small amount” of human remains disturbed by what is believed to be burrowing animals in a Stonehaven graveyard.

The landscape services team is continuing to work to restore St Ciaran’s kirkyard after exposed human bones were reported.

The historic Stonehaven kirkyard is the final resting place for more than 200 burials, with many gravestones dating as far back as the 18th Century.

It is believed burrowing animals disturbed the lairs in the kirkyard by digging large holes around the gravestones, scattering human bones in the process.

A piece of a human jaw was found on the grass. Picture by Kath Flannery.

The council has now said the “small amount” of unearthed historic remains will be reinterred.

‘Children are finding them’

Aberdeenshire Council was alerted over the weekend after an 11-year-old girl found bones while visiting the kirkyard with her mum.

Amy Muir explained she likes to go with her daughter Maddie, often with their dog, to the site to explore the history of the graveyard.

The 11-year-old found a jaw and when she returned with her mother on Saturday more bones had been unearthed.

Maddie, 11, made the gruesome discovery when visiting the graveyard. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

She said: “These bones are likely to be hundreds of years old, but it is very eerie to see them lying around the graveyard. I don’t know if people were buried in caskets or if they were wrapped and laid into the grave.

“But I suppose that does not matter, there are lots of parts of bones lying around, and it is a shame that children are finding them.”

“There are now loads of holes up at the graveyard, and we think it is likely to be a wild animal.”

‘Arrangements are being made’

Council teams were sent to the cemetery yesterday for an initial inspection and visitors were warned to “stand clear” of any lairs affected by the disruption.

Burrows can be seen around the lairs. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The teams plan to increase protection at the site by placing down netting and monitoring the area.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Our landscape services team is continuing its work at the kirkyard and is making arrangements to increase protection at the site, including netting. We’ll continue to monitor the site to determine any further action that may be required.

“Arrangements are also being made to reinter a small amount of historic remains which have been disturbed.”

It is understood police have not been contacted about the find.

[[title]]