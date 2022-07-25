Six Roads roundabout in Aberdeen reopens ahead of schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major Aberdeen roundabout has reopened ahead of schedule after being closed earlier this month to undergo resurfacing works.

The Six Roads Roundabout, which connects Back Hilton Road, Cairncry Road, Hilton Drive, Hilton Street and Westburn Drive, has been closed since Thursday July 14.

Described by Aberdeen City Council as “major resurfacing works”, the local authority confirmed that it is now back open, 10 days ahead of schedule.

The council tweeted: “The resurfacing work on the Six Roads Roundabout in Hilton has been completed so the roundabout and the nearby streets have all reopened earlier than the original predicted date of August 4.

“Thank you for your patience while the work was ongoing.”