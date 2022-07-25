Woman taken to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A97 Huntly road near Rhynie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the A97 Dinnet to Banff road at 4pm this afternoon.

Officers closed the road in both directions from Rhynie to the junction with the B9002.

It has since reopened.

It is understood an ambulance was also in attendance and transported the female driver to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The fire service was called at around 4.45pm and sent one appliance to the scene to assist.

Crews left the scene just after 6pm.

A police spokeswoman said: Police were called around 4pm on Monday, July 25 to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A97 between Lumsden and Rhynie.

“Officers attended to assist. The female driver was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the road was reopened.”