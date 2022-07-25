‘Making your mind up’ Aberdeen is seriously considering Eurovision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed it is looking at the “next steps” to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to the north-east next year.

On Monday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that the 2023 competition will be held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

Potential host cities from across the country will begin the bidding process this week with the winner to be announced before the end of the year.

Aberdeen councillors previously approved a £30,000 bid to bring the event back to Scotland for the first time since 1972 – and boost the city’s profile.

‘A massive event’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We were disappointed to learn that Eurovision 2023 cannot take place in Ukraine.

“Aberdeen has a track record of delivering major international events and now that the EBU has confirmed that the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision song contest, we will look at the next steps in terms of the shortlisting process.

“The council has already instructed officers to continue the dialogue with relevant stakeholders and to look at the implications for the council of hosting this international event and its huge fanbase.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a massive event with a worldwide audience.

‘We have the city’

“We have the city, the people and infrastructure to support international events such as this and it would provide a major boost to the Aberdeen and Scottish economies and raise the city’s profile with potential investors and visitors.”

The 2023 contest will “reflect Ukraine’s victory” and “showcase the UK’s vibrant music scene”.

P&J Live – the country’s biggest event venue – has once again shown its interest in providing a stage for the 2023 contest, even tweeting a mock up image of what Eurovision in Aberdeen could look like.

The state-of-the-art venue is no stranger to hosting large scale events and big names, and is located close to the relevant facilities required for Eurovision.

The bidding process will begin this week with the winning city requiring a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links.

All cities that have shown an interest have been contacted by the BBC and EBU about the two-stage process to find a host location.

First, an open application will be used to establish interest, as well as capacity, capability and ability to meet the minimum requirements.

A shortlist will then be formed to progress to the second stage when the cities will need to present a detailed proposal to show why they are best suited to host.

The deadline for the first applications is August 9 and the winning city is expected to be announced in the autumn.

‘A top notch application’

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has written to Angela Scott, council executive, to share his view that Aberdeen is “perfectly placed” to act as host due to its “international airport, the colossal P&J Live and our rich cultural offering”.

He wrote: “My colleagues and I made that argument to the BBC, and in response they said that we had made a ‘strong case’ for Aberdeen as a host city.

“I would welcome your assurances that Aberdeen City Council will grasp the opportunity available to us and ensure a top notch application is made.”

SNP MPs and MSPs previously reached out to chief executive of the BBC, Tim Davie, to pitch Aberdeen as the UK stage.

In response, the top office from the broadcasting company said “a strong case” had been made.