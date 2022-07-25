‘Making your mind up’ Aberdeen is seriously considering Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Making your mind up’ Aberdeen is seriously considering Eurovision

By Ellie Milne
July 25, 2022, 7:56 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:13 pm
Aberdeen City Council is to put £30,000 towards a bid to win the right to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.
Aberdeen City Council is bidding to host Eurovision 2023. Picture by Clarke Cooper/DCT Media.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed it is looking at the “next steps” to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to the north-east next year.

On Monday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) confirmed that the 2023 competition will be held in the UK on behalf of Ukraine.

Potential host cities from across the country will begin the bidding process this week with the winner to be announced before the end of the year.

Aberdeen councillors previously approved a £30,000 bid to bring the event back to Scotland for the first time since 1972 – and boost the city’s profile.

‘A massive event’

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We were disappointed to learn that Eurovision 2023 cannot take place in Ukraine.

“Aberdeen has a track record of delivering major international events and now that the EBU has confirmed that the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision song contest, we will look at the next steps in terms of the shortlisting process.

Eurovision could wave a huge flag for Aberdeen. Picture by AP Photo/Luca Bruno.

“The council has already instructed officers to continue the dialogue with relevant stakeholders and to look at the implications for the council of hosting this international event and its huge fanbase.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a massive event with a worldwide audience.

‘We have the city’

“We have the city, the people and infrastructure to support international events such as this and it would provide a major boost to the Aberdeen and Scottish economies and raise the city’s profile with potential investors and visitors.”

The 2023 contest will “reflect Ukraine’s victory” and “showcase the UK’s vibrant music scene”.

P&J Live – the country’s biggest event venue – has once again shown its interest in providing a stage for the 2023 contest, even tweeting a mock up image of what Eurovision in Aberdeen could look like.

The state-of-the-art venue is no stranger to hosting large scale events and big names, and is located close to the relevant facilities required for Eurovision.

The bidding process will begin this week with the winning city requiring a large events space, suitable accommodation and international transport links.

All cities that have shown an interest have been contacted by the BBC and EBU about the two-stage process to find a host location.

First, an open application will be used to establish interest, as well as capacity, capability and ability to meet the minimum requirements.

A shortlist will then be formed to progress to the second stage when the cities will need to present a detailed proposal to show why they are best suited to host.

The deadline for the first applications is August 9 and the winning city is expected to be announced in the autumn.

‘A top notch application’

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart is "delighted" the BBC has recognised Aberdeen's "strong case" to host next year's Eurovision. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart is “delighted” the BBC has recognised Aberdeen’s “strong case” to host next year’s Eurovision. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has written to Angela Scott, council executive, to share his view that Aberdeen is “perfectly placed” to act as host due to its “international airport, the colossal P&J Live and our rich cultural offering”.

He wrote: “My colleagues and I made that argument to the BBC, and in response they said that we had made a ‘strong case’ for Aberdeen as a host city.

“I would welcome your assurances that Aberdeen City Council will grasp the opportunity available to us and ensure a top notch application is made.”

SNP MPs and MSPs previously reached out to chief executive of the BBC, Tim Davie, to pitch Aberdeen as the UK stage.

In response, the top office from the broadcasting company said “a strong case” had been made.

Here’s why next year’s Eurovision should be held at P&J Live in Aberdeen

[[title]]

[[text]]

