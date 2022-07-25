Aberdeen Science Centre opens garden for outdoor events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Science Centre opens garden for outdoor events

By Craig Buchan
July 25, 2022, 8:27 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:30 pm
Aberdeen Science Centre has added a revamped garden to its roster of corporate event spaces.

The garden, which has been redeveloped by volunteers and support from materials management company ASCO, will have options for onsite catering, drinks and music.

ASC say there is an option to move events indoors should the weather change.

This follows the reopening of the venue in 2020 after a £4.7 million redevelopment.

Blossoming interest

Access to the science centre’s exhibits, which are now in six themed zones, is available to attendees of events hosted at the venue.

Located on Constitution Street, the venue’s garden adds to three purpose-built meeting rooms in the building and an exhibition floor with capacity for 150-person events.

Aberdeen Science Centre, Constitution Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media.

Erin Flett, head of business development, said: “We have had a lot of interest in booking our garden space for corporate and team events as there are not many venues in town which can provide outside space.

“We hope our unique venue will provide inspiration to event delegates, who will also have the chance to try out our interactive exhibits during breaks or lunchtime.

“As well as creating an unusual event in a venue which will get guests talking, clients are also supporting a STEM charity which aims to inspire generations of both children and adults.”

[[title]]