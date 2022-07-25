Aberdeen Science Centre opens garden for outdoor events

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Science Centre has added a revamped garden to its roster of corporate event spaces.

The garden, which has been redeveloped by volunteers and support from materials management company ASCO, will have options for onsite catering, drinks and music.

ASC say there is an option to move events indoors should the weather change.

This follows the reopening of the venue in 2020 after a £4.7 million redevelopment.

Blossoming interest

Access to the science centre’s exhibits, which are now in six themed zones, is available to attendees of events hosted at the venue.

Located on Constitution Street, the venue’s garden adds to three purpose-built meeting rooms in the building and an exhibition floor with capacity for 150-person events.

Erin Flett, head of business development, said: “We have had a lot of interest in booking our garden space for corporate and team events as there are not many venues in town which can provide outside space.

“We hope our unique venue will provide inspiration to event delegates, who will also have the chance to try out our interactive exhibits during breaks or lunchtime.

“As well as creating an unusual event in a venue which will get guests talking, clients are also supporting a STEM charity which aims to inspire generations of both children and adults.”