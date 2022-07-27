‘Its a beautiful city, let’s keep it that way’: One man’s crusade to clean up Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen man has simply had enough of other people’s litter.

Terry Leggat, 64, from the Westburn Road area, has filled five black bags of rubbish in a matter of days in a bid to keep the city clean.

And for his efforts, people have shouted at him and even thrown their rubbish out of car windows at him as he went about his volunteer clean up.

While off sick from work as a cleaner, Mr Leggat – a former deep sea fisherman – was told by his GP to go for short walks.

Aberdeen is in ‘some state’

But while he was walking around the streets near his home he was “disgusted” to see just how many things people were throwing away.

Setting out with black bags he decided to tidy up what was being thrown away by others.

Mr Leggat, who is originally from Peterhead, said: “The city is in some state with people just throwing things away so I decided to tidy up.

“I have been finding everything from dog poo in bags, to broken bottles and Covid facemasks. I have no idea why people think it is ok to just drop them – especially outside the hospital.”

In only a few days, Mr Leggat has collected five black bags full of rubbish. He has been working in the Anderson Drive area and around the Westburn Road area.

He said: “There are so many cigarette butts just thrown away and discarded. It is a disgrace. ”

Take rubbish home

Mr Leggat said that people had dropped rubbish right in front of him, and others shouting at him as they did so.

He continued: “I like wildlife and they can get caught up in these masks, or try to eat these butts.

“All anyone is asking is for people to take their rubbish home – or to a bin. If they don’t like the smell of the cigarette butt, put it in a bag and take it home.

“This is Aberdeen – it is a beautiful city, let’s keep it that way.”

How can you help?

On its website, Aberdeen City Council encouraged people to take part in litter picking.

It said: “Clean Up Aberdeen is part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national mass-engagement campaign Clean Up Scotland.

“Clean Up Scotland aims to involve one million people in action against litter and mess. It is a national coalition of organisations and people from all places and backgrounds who want Scotland to shine.

“The campaign is working to change long term behaviour by making dropping litter as socially unacceptable as drink driving is today.”

It continued: “All you need to do is pick and bag the litter. For more information, or to get help organising an event, call 03000 200 292 or e-mail cleanaberdeen@aberdeencity.gov.uk.”