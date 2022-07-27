‘Its a beautiful city, let’s keep it that way’: One man’s crusade to clean up Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Its a beautiful city, let’s keep it that way’: One man’s crusade to clean up Aberdeen

By Louise Glen
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Terry Leggat. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Terry Leggat. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

An Aberdeen man has simply had enough of other people’s litter.

Terry Leggat, 64, from the Westburn Road area, has filled five black bags of rubbish in a matter of days in a bid to keep the city clean.

And for his efforts, people have shouted at him and even thrown their rubbish out of car windows at him as he went about his volunteer clean up.

While off sick from work as a cleaner, Mr Leggat – a former deep sea fisherman – was told by his GP to go for short walks.

Aberdeen is in ‘some state’

But while he was walking around the streets near his home he was “disgusted” to see just how many things people were throwing away.

Setting out with black bags he decided to tidy up what was being thrown away by others.

Terry Leggat who has been picking up litter around Westburn Road and says the city is in an absolute state. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Mr Leggat, who is originally from Peterhead,  said: “The city is in some state with people just throwing things away so I decided to tidy up.

“I have been finding everything from dog poo in bags, to broken bottles and Covid facemasks. I have no idea why people think it is ok to just drop them – especially outside the hospital.”

In only a few days, Mr Leggat has collected five black bags full of rubbish. He has been working in the Anderson Drive area and around the Westburn Road area.

He said: “There are so many cigarette butts just thrown away and discarded. It is a disgrace. ”

Take rubbish home

Mr Leggat said that people had dropped rubbish right in front of him, and others shouting at him as they did so.

He continued: “I like wildlife and they can get caught up in these masks, or try to eat these butts.

Terry Leggat clearing litter. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“All anyone is asking is for people to take their rubbish home – or to a bin. If they don’t like the smell of the cigarette butt, put it in a bag and take it home.

“This is Aberdeen – it is a beautiful city, let’s keep it that way.”

How can you help?

On its website, Aberdeen City Council encouraged people to take part in litter picking.

It said: “Clean Up Aberdeen is part of Keep Scotland Beautiful’s national mass-engagement campaign Clean Up Scotland.

Clean Up Scotland aims to involve one million people in action against litter and mess. It is a national coalition of organisations and people from all places and backgrounds who want Scotland to shine.

“The campaign is working to change long term behaviour by making dropping litter as socially unacceptable as drink driving is today.”

It continued: “All you need to do is pick and bag the litter. For more information, or to get help organising an event, call 03000 200 292 or e-mail cleanaberdeen@aberdeencity.gov.uk.”

