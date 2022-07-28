Slow down! Portlethen wildlife enthusiast puts up signs to protect hedgehogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slow down! Portlethen wildlife enthusiast puts up signs to protect hedgehogs

By Louise Glen
July 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Keith Webster holding four signs with hedgehog inside red triangle.
Keith Webster has erected signs outside his house to stop people killing hedgehogs. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A wildlife enthusiast from Portlethen has put up signs to get drivers to slow down on the Old Stonehaven Road to protect hedgehogs.

Keith Webster, who by night is a taxi driver, says hedgehogs are being killed every week on the road because drivers are not aware the animals are there until too late.

After one of the mammals that had lived in his garden was killed on the road – he has erected warning signs to tell drivers of the dangers.

Hedgehog sign at side of road as bus passes.
There are concerns traffic is posing a risk to hedgehogs in the area. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Mr Webster who lives in Marywell Park said he has four hedgehogs that regularly came to his garden.

Putting up signs in Portlethen

He even built a safe feeding station and a house for the animals.

One of the hedgehogs then moved into the house. Sadly it was that animal that was run over in the last few days.

He said: “We are trying to make people aware of hedgehogs in the area by putting out some signs along the main road.

“We went to B&Q and bought stakes to put the posts into the ground. There are just too many hedgehogs dying.”

Mr Webster said there had been a marked increase in road deaths since the lockdown ended.

He said: “During lockdown there were not as many cars on the road. We had four hedgehogs that have been in the garden.

Their 4th dinner date 😍👍🤣

Posted by Keith Webster on Friday, 15 July 2022

“We just want them to slow down on the road. It is gut wrenching when I see another one has been killed with their guts splattered across the road.

“I have been thinking of making a paper mache hedgehog to show people what it looks like and putting them at the side of the road to stop the speeding.

“Hedgehogs are incredible to watch playing about. My wife, Susan, and I named the one in our garden and we even joked that two of them were getting romantically involved.

Security cameras capture hedgehogs in garden

“We made a feeding station out of plastic boxes and we made a nesting box for them to sleep in.

“One of the bigger hedgehogs made his home in the box. We had security measures in place – two bricks at the entrance – so no predators could get to them in the night time.

“I have also fitted cameras in the garden, so when I am out in the taxi I could keep an eye on them, and even the passengers enjoyed watching them.”

Keith Webster hopes the signs outside his home will improve safety for hedgehogs. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Since the hedgehogs moved into his garden, Mr Webster has found out they are very territorial, and they are on the red list of endangered species.

He added: “People have taken away hedges and built fences and walls, that means the hedgehogs natural habitat has disappeared.”

“The big one that was run over would quite often have a fight with another one of the hedgehogs that came into the garden. He would decide who was getting in.

“Now that he is gone we have a small hoglet who is very territorial, he has been fighting with other ones.

“He is only the size of a small guinea pig, as well. But he was running about all over the place to protect his territory. They are great to watch.”

Mr Webster said that as well as the hedgehogs he has a fox that comes into the garden as well.

