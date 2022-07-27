Aberdeen football player has heart attack during a pre-season friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen football player has heart attack during a pre-season friendly

By Cameron Roy
July 27, 2022, 9:19 am Updated: July 27, 2022, 9:25 am
An ambulance was called to the pitch.
An Aberdeen football player has had a heart attack on the pitch during a pre-season friendly.

James Kirkwood, a player for Stoneywood Parkvale Football Club, had the sudden attack on Monday.

The preseason friendly match had to be abandoned at half time as both teams administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Kirkwood soon regained consciousness and was taken to hospital where he is reported to be making good progress.

In a post on social media the club issued a “massive thank you to both clubs in acting so swift and of course the emergency services”.

Last night at arjowiggins Stoneywood park our junior and amateur football teams contested in the annual pre season…

Posted by Stoneywood Parkvale FC on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Footballers having heart attacks

Heart attacks have been an issue for fit and healthy football players in the past.

While playing for Denmark last summer, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and needed CPR and a shock from a defibrillator to save his life.

While the two terms are often used interchangeably, a cardiac arrest and a heart attack are different conditions.

A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to the heart is restricted, but a cardiac arrest is when it stops pumping blood around the body altogether

Around 30,000 people suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year – with nine in 10 people dying from them.

Defibrillators can save lives

Defibrillators can be used to “shock” a heart back into its normal rhythm. They are used as well as CPR to get the heart working normally again.

More defibrillators have been getting installed in easy-to-access areas around Scotland.

Just this month, a Stonehaven garden centre installed a defibrillator on the outside of their building. And five have been installed across Inverness city centre.

