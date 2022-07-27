Aberdeen football player has heart attack during a pre-season friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeen football player has had a heart attack on the pitch during a pre-season friendly.

James Kirkwood, a player for Stoneywood Parkvale Football Club, had the sudden attack on Monday.

The preseason friendly match had to be abandoned at half time as both teams administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Kirkwood soon regained consciousness and was taken to hospital where he is reported to be making good progress.

In a post on social media the club issued a “massive thank you to both clubs in acting so swift and of course the emergency services”.

Last night at arjowiggins Stoneywood park our junior and amateur football teams contested in the annual pre season… Posted by Stoneywood Parkvale FC on Tuesday, 26 July 2022

Footballers having heart attacks

Heart attacks have been an issue for fit and healthy football players in the past.

While playing for Denmark last summer, Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch and needed CPR and a shock from a defibrillator to save his life.

While the two terms are often used interchangeably, a cardiac arrest and a heart attack are different conditions.

A heart attack occurs when the blood supply to the heart is restricted, but a cardiac arrest is when it stops pumping blood around the body altogether

Around 30,000 people suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK every year – with nine in 10 people dying from them.

Defibrillators can save lives

Defibrillators can be used to “shock” a heart back into its normal rhythm. They are used as well as CPR to get the heart working normally again.

More defibrillators have been getting installed in easy-to-access areas around Scotland.

Just this month, a Stonehaven garden centre installed a defibrillator on the outside of their building. And five have been installed across Inverness city centre.