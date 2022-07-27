New substation team pick up about four tonnes of rubbish from Rattray Head beach near Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Team members working on a new electricity substation in Peterhead swapped their tools for litter-pickers to help clear up the popular Rattray Head.

A team of 12 from SSEN, Balfour Beatty, and Hitachi Energy joined a group of volunteers from East Grampian Coastal Partnership (EGCP) to clean up Rattray Beach.

Over the course of the day, teams picked up around four tonnes of litter – including washed-up tyres, creels, ropes, and nets from the sandy shores.

They were taken aback by the amount of rubbish they found, requiring the help of a telehandler to collect it all.

The team has decided they will return later in the year with more heavy lifting equipment to carry out another beach clean.

It was organised to give something back to the local community, with the Peterhead project team keen to support an environmental initiative in the area.

The team decided to support EGCP with their Turning the Plastic Tide Campaign.

Russell Maxell, SSEN transmission project manager, explained it was important to the team to have a positive impact on the community.

He said: “Working with our contractors Balfour Beatty and Hitachi Energy, we were keen to find a way of supporting the environment, so thought setting to work on clearing the picturesque Rattray Beach of litter would be a positive contribution from the team.

“Although it’s sad to see how much litter the teams had to clear, I think everyone involved found the experience rewarding and a noticeable improvement in the area. We look forward to continuing to support the community as the project progresses.”

Once complete, the new Peterhead substation will facilitate the connection of new renewable generation to the grid – supporting the country’s transition to net zero emissions.