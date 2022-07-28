Mum visiting ill daughter in Aberdeen devastated after bags with special 30th birthday gifts left at Manchester Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum visiting ill daughter in Aberdeen devastated after bags with special 30th birthday gifts left at Manchester Airport

By Lauren Robertson
July 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 28, 2022, 5:19 pm
Elena, Holly and Graham Murdoch have had to cancel their holiday to Greece.
Elena, Holly and Graham Murdoch have had to cancel their holiday to Greece.

A mum visiting her daughter in Aberdeen has been without luggage, and her 30th birthday presents, for six days now.

The last few months have been hard for the Murdoch family, but the thought of a holiday in Greece to celebrate Holly’s 30th birthday kept them pushing on.

The 29-year-old has Crohn’s disease, which has caused her to be “very poorly”, losing a lot of weight while also using walking sticks as she suffers from arthritis in her joints.

Mum Elena was diagnosed with a brain tumour a few years ago, and though doctors believe it is benign, a recent scare found it has grown slightly.

They, along with Holly’s dad Graham, were more than ready to enjoy some much-needed relaxation.

But when Elena arrived in Aberdeen on Saturday without her luggage, they were forced to cancel the dream holiday.

No luggage in Aberdeen

Elena lives and works in Abu Dhabi and is visiting Holly is Aberdeen for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

She flew from Abu Dhabi to Manchester with her husband. There they picked up her bags then checked them in again for their Loganair flight to Aberdeen.

The 54-year-old explained the flight was delayed in leaving because of issues with loading baggage.

Elene Murdoch was flying from Manchester to Aberdeen with her husband. Picture by Chris Sumner.

“When we were on the plane the captain told us the flight was delayed because the luggage was still being loaded,” she said.

“Then we took off and he said all the luggage was on board, but when we got to Aberdeen we were standing at the carousel and maybe half a dozen bags came off – then it stopped.”

Elena’s luggage contained most of her everyday essentials, as well as Holly’s birthday gifts, because she is visiting for six weeks.

They made the decision to cancel the holiday to Greece because Elena would have had to spend a lot of money on new clothes, shoes and toiletries to take with her.

She said: “Holly has been so poorly and I feel bad I can’t take her anywhere. I’m going to take her for a spa day but it’s not the same as going away somewhere nice, I just can’t afford it now.”

‘I’ve been told so many different things’

Elena has tried getting in touch with Loganair on social media, over the phone and by email, but all they have been able to tell her is that her luggage is with a courier and it will be driven up to Aberdeen “as soon as possible”.

She said: “I’ve been told so many different things that I don’t believe a word they’re saying.”

Loganair has introduced new islander fares
Elena Murdoch was flying from Manchester to Aberdeen with her husband. Supplied by Loganair

Loganair offered her £25 per day for three days in light of her luggage not arriving in Aberdeen, but this did not stretch far and Elena is reluctant to repurchase everything.

“I don’t want to go and spend all that money because I won’t get it back again, what if my bag turns up tomorrow?” she said.

Loganair response

This is not the first time a Loganair passenger has arrived at their destination without their luggage.

Issues with baggage and delays are also affecting airlines and airports across the UK. 

In response to the Murdoch family’s story, a Loganair spokeswoman said: “We are working very closely with our baggage handling partners in each of the airports to which we operate and, while lost or delayed luggage is still uncommon, we are doing our utmost to recover items.

“We sincerely apologise to our customers who are waiting for delayed luggage and would ask them to bear with us as we work to recover them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]