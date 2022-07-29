Call to action as figures show record number of drug deaths in Aberdeen and Moray

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record numbers of drug deaths in Aberdeen and Moray have been described as “absolutely shocking” – as calls for further action are made.

Deaths in Aberdeen have increased by 10% in a year – one of the highest in the country – creating a new record for the city.

Figures show there was a total of 62 deaths, which places Aberdeen above the Scottish average.

Meanwhile, Moray had the highest death rate rise in 2021 at 70%.

The council area recorded a total of 17 deaths – a joint record with its 2018 figure.

Following publication of the data yesterday, MP Douglas Ross has called for urgent action to prevent the number of deaths from rising even further.

Mr Ross said: “The fact that more people died from a drugs-related cause in 2021 in Scotland than in any other country in Europe is absolutely shocking and we must act now to prevent this toll continuing to increase.

“Here in Moray 17 people died last year – which is heart-breaking for all those families who lost a loved one – and my heart goes out to them.”

‘Prevent further tragic loss of life’

“We know that nothing can bring a loved one back, but the SNP-government must take proper action now to try and prevent these deaths by giving the proper addiction support to people here in Moray and across the country who need help before their drugs problem kills them,” he continued.

“The number of drug-related deaths has soared on Nicola Sturgeon’s watch, and she has admitted that already, but these figures are truly appalling. We need action and not just words now to prevent further tragic loss of life.”

Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drug Partnership, which aims to reduce harm from alcohol and drugs, has described the tragic deaths in the north-east city as “extremely sad”.

An ADP spokeswoman said: “It is a tragedy for the families, friends and communities affected.

“Aberdeen has seen a significant number of people dying from using benzodiazepines. Illicit versions of these drugs have been illegally manufactured and sold. They are toxic and dangerous.

“These pills should be avoided – they are especially dangerous when used in combination with other substances.”

Expanding services

Charity bosses and politicians have warned that the current cost-of-living crisis could lead to further deaths.

Among those was North East Labour MSP Michael Marra who said the rising drug deaths in Aberdeen is a “worrying sign”.

Aberdeen has recently received additional funding to expand treatment and support services. ADP confirmed this includes £340,000 for Alcohol and Drugs Action, £330,000 for mental health charity Penumbra and three nursing posts.

An assertive outreach team has also been developed to work with the most vulnerable in society, with additional funding allocated for residential rehabilitation placements.

“It will help make services more accessible in key areas of Aberdeen and will provide increased walk-in opportunities and provide additional support for families,” the ADP spokeswoman added.

“While specialist drug services are available, we all have a role to play in helping the most vulnerable in our community. Ensuring friends and families have access to Naloxone and know where to get help is really important.

“Naloxone is a medicine that can help reverse an overdose whilst an ambulance is called. We would urge any organisation that has not signed up to provide a Naloxone kit to a person at risk to get in touch via ADA as soon as possible as it really can be the difference of life or death.”

Right to Recovery Bill

The Scottish Conservatives are continuing to push the Right to Recovery Bill, which would enshrine in law the right of everyone with an addiction problem to receive the potentially life-saving treatment they need.

Support in Aberdeen

Additional help and support can be found from Alcohol and Drugs Action which is open seven days a week in Aberdeen.

They provide help and advice on accessing all types of care and support for people and their friends and family.

Freephone 0333 3448 355 or 01224 594700 or 07927 192706

Naloxone kits are available to take home from community pharmacies

Naloxone kits can also be ordered online or over the phone from Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol & Drugs