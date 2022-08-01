‘Aberdeen audiences unlike anywhere else’: Business leaders believe city would bring joy and enthusiasm to Eurovision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen could well and truly be put on the map as a top tourist and leisure destination if chosen to host Eurovision next year.

As bidding gets underway, north-east residents have been sharing their views – saying the contest would bring the “fun factor” and shine a light on Aberdeen.

Now, those who work in the city have shared their backing for the campaign and highlighted the joy and enthusiasm the local audience would bring to the international event.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired said: “The positive ripples which would come from securing Eurovision 2023 will be felt well beyond the P&J live.

“P&J Live is a fantastic venue and very capable of hosting prestige events like Eurovision, as was seen when the venue successfully delivered Sports Personality Of the Year in 2019.

“Hosting Eurovision in 2023 would be a real boon for the city and further enhance our reputation as a great city which is well and truly on the map as a tourism and leisure destination.

“We already have world class galleries and theatres and events of global standing such as the Nuart Aberdeen International Street Art Festival.

“Aberdeen has so much to offer to both visitors and locals with city centre hotels and hospitality which is second to none in the region and visitors would of course be made to feel very welcome.”

‘Chasing a Eurovision dream’

Siberia Bar and Hotel has also taken to social media to share its support for Aberdeen’s Eurovision bid

On Twitter, the Siberia team wrote: “One city, one team, chasing a Eurovision dream! Loads to offer visitors to the city and shire.”

Could we? One city, one team, chasing a Eurovision dream! Loads to offer visitors to the city and the shire. Ok it will cost a lot & there’s some infrastructure challenges BUT how awesome would it be? Let’s get right behind @PandJLive & our cities bid to make it a reality! pic.twitter.com/NxOeXc24XG — Siberia Bar + Hotel (@SiberiaAberdeen) July 27, 2022

Joy of Aberdeen audiences

The city is no stranger to welcoming big names from all over the world – and has its own share of local talent.

It has been said before that an Aberdeen audience never disappoints and would certainly welcome the song contest with an abundance of enthusiasm.

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, has witnessed many a time the joy Aberdonians bring to an event.

“Aberdeen has so much creativity running through it and we see so many aspects of it every day at the arts centre,” she said.

“From the thriving amateur scene to the remarkable professional talent of our local actors, musicians and creatives the energy post-pandemic is absolutely buzzing and bringing Eurovision to the city would be a wonderfully welcomed camp addition to all that’s going on.

“Bands and performers who visit Aberdeen Arts Centre often comment how the warmth and enthusiasm shown by our audiences is unlike anywhere else they visit – Aberdeen crowds certainly know how to have a good time and they would bring so much joy to this event given the chance.”

Emeli Sande backs Aberdeen’s Eurovision bid