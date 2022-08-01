‘Aberdeen audiences unlike anywhere else’: Business leaders believe city would bring joy and enthusiasm to Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Aberdeen audiences unlike anywhere else’: Business leaders believe city would bring joy and enthusiasm to Eurovision

By Ellie Milne
August 1, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 9:53 am
Could Aberdeen host Eurovision in 2023?
Could Aberdeen host Eurovision in 2023?

Aberdeen could well and truly be put on the map as a top tourist and leisure destination if chosen to host Eurovision next year.

As bidding gets underway, north-east residents have been sharing their views – saying the contest would bring the “fun factor” and shine a light on Aberdeen.

Now, those who work in the city have shared their backing for the campaign and highlighted the joy and enthusiasm the local audience would bring to the international event.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired said: “The positive ripples which would come from securing Eurovision 2023 will be felt well beyond the P&J live.

“P&J Live is a fantastic venue and very capable of hosting prestige events like Eurovision, as was seen when the venue successfully delivered Sports Personality Of the Year in 2019.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired

“Hosting Eurovision in 2023 would be a real boon for the city and further enhance our reputation as a great city which is well and truly on the map as a tourism and leisure destination.

“We already have world class galleries and theatres and events of global standing such as the Nuart Aberdeen International Street Art Festival.

“Aberdeen has so much to offer to both visitors and locals with city centre hotels and hospitality which is second to none in the region and visitors would of course be made to feel very welcome.”

‘Chasing a Eurovision dream’

Siberia Bar and Hotel has also taken to social media to share its support for Aberdeen’s Eurovision bid

On Twitter, the Siberia team wrote: “One city, one team, chasing a Eurovision dream! Loads to offer visitors to the city and shire.”

Joy of Aberdeen audiences

The city is no stranger to welcoming big names from all over the world – and has its own share of local talent.

It has been said before that an Aberdeen audience never disappoints and would certainly welcome the song contest with an abundance of enthusiasm.

Stephanie Walls, Aberdeen Arts Centre manager, has witnessed many a time the joy Aberdonians bring to an event.

“Aberdeen has so much creativity running through it and we see so many aspects of it every day at the arts centre,” she said.

Socially distanced seating in Aberdeen Arts Centre
Aberdeen Arts Centre manager Stephanie Walls. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“From the thriving amateur scene to the remarkable professional talent of our local actors, musicians and creatives the energy post-pandemic is absolutely buzzing and bringing Eurovision to the city would be a wonderfully welcomed camp addition to all that’s going on.

“Bands and performers who visit Aberdeen Arts Centre often comment how the warmth and enthusiasm shown by our audiences is unlike anywhere else they visit – Aberdeen crowds certainly know how to have a good time and they would bring so much joy to this event given the chance.”

Emeli Sande backs Aberdeen’s Eurovision bid

WATCH: Emeli Sande backs Aberdeen bid to host Eurovision as ‘perfect match’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]