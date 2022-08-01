Senior US diplomat lays wreath for Ukraine during Stonehaven visit to build town links

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The most senior US diplomat in Scotland was in Stonehaven on Saturday to lay a wreath in tribute of the Ukrainians killed during the Russian invasion as well as to build stronger Scottish-American twinning links

US consul-general to Scotland, Jack Hillmeyer, and chairman of the Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group, Phil Mills-Bishop, paid tribute to the victims of the war by laying a remembrance wreath in Ukrainian colours at the town’s war monument.

Town twinning plays an important role in cultural relationship-building and since October 2019 Stonehaven has been twinned with Athens in Alabama.

Tour of the Stonehaven

Mr Hillmeyer, who has been in his role since August 2021, was given a tour of the town, which included visits to the Tollbooth Museum, Charles McHardy Butchers and ice cream shop E. Giulianotti, as well as a trip to Stonehaven Golf Club where he drove off from the first tee.

Before he departed the town, a lunch and Zoom link-up with the mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks took place.

Mr Hillmeyer said: “The connections between the United States and Scotland are strong and I give my thanks and appreciation to those like the Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group for working so hard to continue to build on these links.

“I was honoured to lay a remembrance wreath at the Stonehaven War Monument. This was a poignant moment and reminds us of the sacrifice still being made by those in Ukraine fighting for their freedom.

“I am grateful to have learned much about the work of the twinning group since my arrival in Scotland and it was wonderful to finally be able to visit and meet with so many businesses and individuals that make this town such a great place to

live, work and visit.”

‘American tourist market is significant’

Mr Mills-Bishop added: “It was great that Jack agreed to come to recognise local businesses and attractions as it is much-needed after the Covid restrictions and the American tourist market is significant.

“Our friends at the consulate will help signpost us to US companies, educational trusts and agencies that the twinning group can approach and make applications for possible funding.”