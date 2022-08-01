Senior US diplomat lays wreath for Ukraine during Stonehaven visit to build town links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Senior US diplomat lays wreath for Ukraine during Stonehaven visit to build town links

By Chris Cromar
August 1, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 7:36 am
US consul-general to Scotland, Jack Hillmeyer, pitctured right, and Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group chairman, Phil Mills-Bishop lay the wreath. Picture supplied by Phil Mills-Bishop.
The most senior US diplomat in Scotland was in Stonehaven on Saturday to lay a wreath in tribute of the Ukrainians killed during the Russian invasion as well as to build stronger Scottish-American twinning links

US consul-general to Scotland, Jack Hillmeyer, and chairman of the Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group, Phil Mills-Bishop, paid tribute to the victims of the war by laying a remembrance wreath in Ukrainian colours at the town’s war monument.

Town twinning plays an important role in cultural relationship-building and since October 2019 Stonehaven has been twinned with Athens in Alabama.

Tour of the Stonehaven

Mr Hillmeyer, who has been in his role since August 2021, was given a tour of the town, which included visits to the Tollbooth Museum, Charles McHardy Butchers and ice cream shop E. Giulianotti, as well as a trip to Stonehaven Golf Club where he drove off from the first tee.

Before he departed the town, a lunch and Zoom link-up with the mayor of Athens, Ronnie Marks took place.

US consul-general Jack Hillmeyer (middle left) visited a number of Stonehaven’s attractions, including Charles McHardy Butchers. Supplied by Phil Mills-Bishop.

Mr Hillmeyer said: “The connections between the United States and Scotland are strong and I give my thanks and appreciation to those like the Stonehaven and North East Scotland Twinning Group for working so hard to continue to build on these links.

“I was honoured to lay a remembrance wreath at the Stonehaven War Monument. This was a poignant moment and reminds us of the sacrifice still being made by those in Ukraine fighting for their freedom.

Jack Hillmeyer tees off at Stonehaven Golf Club. Picture supplied by Phil Mills-Bishop.

“I am grateful to have learned much about the work of the twinning group since my arrival in Scotland and it was wonderful to finally be able to visit and meet with so many businesses and individuals that make this town such a great place to
live, work and visit.”

‘American tourist market is significant’

Mr Mills-Bishop added: “It was great that Jack agreed to come to recognise local businesses and attractions as it is much-needed after the Covid restrictions and the American tourist market is significant.

“Our friends at the consulate will help signpost us to US companies, educational trusts and agencies that the twinning group can approach and make applications for possible funding.”

